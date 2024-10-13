Boiler Banter: Let's See What Ryan Browne Can Do for Purdue
Ryan Browne had an opportunity to have an historic moment on Saturday. Trailing Illinois 50-49 in overtime, the Purdue redshirt freshman quarterback lined up in shotgun formation with a chance to make one more play and lead the Boilermakers to an unthinkable comeback victory.
The ball was snapped and Illinois brought pressure. Browne scrambled but couldn't escape the grasp of Dylan Rosiek, who recorded a sack and sealed the victory for the Fighting Illini. Purdue's redshirt freshman quarterback didn't get his legendary moment, but he was already a hero of sorts on Saturday.
How fitting that he wears No. 15, just like another iconic quarterback who once wore the black and gold.
Browne started in place of an injured Hudson Card on Saturday, who missed the game because of concussion protocol. To be quite honest, it appeared that the Boilermakers were going to get run out of Memorial Stadium.
For those familiar with the local establishments in West Lafayette, the phrase, "Go Ugly Early" was applicable to Purdue's football team in the first half. Browne finished with just nine passing yards and the Boilermakers trailed 24-3.
In these situations in the previous four games, Purdue had essentially waved the white flag. But something changed in the second half, and for the first time since the 49-0 win over Indiana State in the opener, the Boilermakers showed some fight.
Browne was a major factor in Purdue's second half success. He connected with Jahmal Edrine on a 57-yard pass for the Boilers' first touchdown of the game in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, he added two more touchdown passes to his total, finding Jaron Tibbs from eight yards out and connecting with Devin Mockobee on a 13-yard pass.
For a majority of the game, his ability to run the football proved to be a problem for Illinois' defense. Browne gave Purdue a spark and had his team knocking on the door of a top-25 upset on the road.
It didn't quite pan out that way, but Browne's efforts are no less admirable. The redshirt freshman finished his first career start completing 18-of-26 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He piled up 118 yards on 17 carries. Even more importantly, he ended the game without a turnover.
A lot of factors played into Purdue's second half success in Champaign on Saturday. Coach Ryan Walters was incredibly familiar with Bret Bielema's scheme, having served as a defensive coordinator for the Illini from 2021-22. Walters also took over offensive play-calling duties. And, let's be honest, after building a 27-3 lead in the third quarter, Illinois probably hit the snooze button.
None of that takes away from Browne's performance, though. It makes you wonder, what can Browne do for Purdue?
Yes, that's a silly play off the old UPS slogan, but it's applicable in West Lafayette. Browne provided a different dynamic to Purdue's offense on Saturday, and he's earned the opportunity to prove he can provide that spark consistently.
Following the loss, Walters was asked when Card might be healthy again. Tight-lipped after a frustrating loss, he simply said, "I'm not sure." Questioned if Browne would have an opportunity to compete for the starting job, the coach wouldn't provide an answer.
"I mean, we're coming off an emotional game," Walters responded.
Next week, Purdue welcomes an undefeated Oregon team into Ross-Ade Stadium. It's a squad that is riding high after a thrilling 32-31 win over Ohio State and is on a path to the Big Ten Championship Game in December.
The Purdue we had seen in the last four games would be knocked unconscious by halftime. The team we saw in Champaign — the one led by Browne — could present some challenges to the Ducks.
After an abysmal start to the year, Purdue finally showed some fight. Browne was responsible for that. Whether he's the best quarterback on the roster or not, he's earned the opportunity to be the long-term starter in West Lafayette.
It's time to give Browne the keys to the offense and see if he can deliver on a consistent basis.
