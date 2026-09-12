3 Officiating Calls That Hurt Purdue in 38-36 Double Overtime Loss to Wake Forest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue did not drop a 38-36 game to Wake Forest because of the officiating crew. The Boilermakers had plenty of chances to defeat the Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon, but they didn't make enough plays when it mattered.

In a double overtime game, every play, and call, matters. In the second half, a few calls went against the Boilermakers. Were they the correct calls? On two of these, you'll have the opportunity to see for yourself.

3rd: Blindside block penalty against Xavier Townsend

I couldn't find a video of this one, but it's stuck in my mind. Late in the third quarter, Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne connected on a 13-yard pass to Jaylan Hornsby when the Boilermakers trailed 20-13. It was a huge gain to start the drive.

Wide receiver Xavier Townsend appeared to deliver a huge block, allowing Hornsby to pick up a few extra yards on the play. An official was quick to toss his flag, penalizing Townsend for an illegal blindside block.

Hornsby's big gain was wiped off the board. The Boilers did piece together a nice drive, getting down to the Wake Forest 39-yard line, but the possession ended in a punt. Wake Forest made a field goal on the following possession, making the score 23-13.

OT: Missed holding call against Clinton Richard

Wake Forest was quick to score in overtime to take control of the extra session. Quarterback Gio Lopez threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Kania on the second play, giving the Demon Deacons a 30-23 advantage.

The problem on this play? It appears that Wake Forest's Clinton Richard (No. 65) got away with a hold on the play. You can see the jersey of Ian Jeffries (No. 40) getting pulled as he's attempting to cut off Lopez from scrambling.

Purdue still got a good rush on Lopez and Kania made a nice catch in the end zone, but it looks like Richard should have gotten whistled for a hold.

Wake Forest answers first in OT to take the lead! pic.twitter.com/2beqOVuh9T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

2OT: Officials overturn spot on 4th down

This was the biggest call of the game, without question. Purdue thought it held Wake Forest on 4th-and-15, ending the game and snapping a 20-game losing streak to Power Four opponents. A brief celebration was halted, the play was reviewed and the officials overturned their call, giving the Deacons a 1st-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

In my gut, I think Hernandez picked up the first down. He appears to have gotten just enough yardage to keep the drive alive and allow Wake Forest's offense to stay on the field. But the officials spotted him short on the field, so was there enough evidence to overturn the call?

Purdue's defense should have put itself in a better position and not allowed this game to be decided by a review. But that's how Saturday's contest essentially ended.

A game of inches, as they say.

It doesn't get much closer than this 😳



The call is under official review. pic.twitter.com/h3bsaSqo3G — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!