Purdue Fans Voice Concerns Over Defensive Coordinator Hire

Barry Odom's latest reported hire is not exactly winning over the fanbase in West Lafayette. On Friday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Purdue has hired Kevin Kane to be the next defensive coordinator, replacing Mike Scherer after one season with the Boilermakers.

The team made the announcement official with a post on social media on Friday afternoon.

The concern? Kane was the defensive coordinator for the 2023 and 2024 seasons under the then-head coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers had one of the Big Ten's worst defensive teams in each of those years.

After reports surfaced of Purdue's new defensive coordinator, fans took to social media to voice their frustration. It's certainly understandable, as the Boilermakers have gone two straight seasons without winning a single Big Ten game.

Fans furious over reported Kevin Kane hire

Several Purdue fans vented on social media over Purdue's most recent hire. Here's a look at just a handful of responses from X.

Let’s just move to the FCS and get it over with. Maybe Purdue would have the 50th ranked offense and defense. — John Reinert (@j_trenier) December 19, 2025

Worked so well the last time why don’t we run it back — TheSharpNARP (@TheSharpNARP) December 19, 2025

Call up Brock Spack, apologize, he can bring his whole staff over right after FCS playoffs. He’ll probably bring his QB and offense. End this mockery. — John Reinert (@j_trenier) December 19, 2025

I hope someone presses Barry on why it will be different this time. https://t.co/fnp45VQVg4 — J (@JL_Voice) December 19, 2025

Can we just bring Ryan Walters back at this point? — eternal optimist (@therealkevinyeh) December 19, 2025

When is the John Shoop OC hire announcement?? What a dumpster fire https://t.co/MCbo98aL7V — Beneath The Paint (@BeneathThePaint) December 19, 2025

Our rival is the best team in the country with a Heisman winner, and we just re-hired the DC who was the DC for some of the worst Purdue football we've ever seen. He had Thieneman and Heldt, and still couldn't put together a remotely competent defense. https://t.co/qt06OBycIX — TRY trusts Paint (@TheRebuildingYr) December 19, 2025

We’re gonna be so bad for so long — Boilermaker Madness (@boilermakermad) December 19, 2025

Kane worked at Minnesota in 2025

After two seasons at Purdue, Kane worked at Minnesota for the 2025 season. He was hired to be the program's outside linebackers and nickels coach. The Gophers had the Big Ten's 13th-ranked scoring defense, allowing 23.4 points per game.

In addition to those responsibilities, Kane also helped the Golden Gophers along the defensive line after head coach PJ Fleck parted ways with Dennis Dottin-Carter.

Minnesota's defense ranked second in the Big Ten in both sacks and tackles for loss. The Gophers ended the year with 35 sacks and 84 tackles for loss.

Kane has had multiple stops during his coaching journey. Along with Purdue and Minnesota, he's also been on the sidelines at Kansas, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin, SMU, and Illinois.

What Odom said about Kane

After making the hire official on Friday, Odom released a statement regarding the addition of Kane to the staff.

“We’re excited to have Coach Kane join our staff and add to our program in all areas," Odom said in a statement. “I’ve known Coach Kane as a player, coach and have always respected the way he performed.

"Over the years, we have shared ideas and philosophies, and I know what he can accomplish. In speaking with him about this opportunity, I could feel a great sense of hunger and excitement about leading the Purdue Defense. I’m excited for his wife, Theresa, and their kids to be part of our Boilermaker Family.”

