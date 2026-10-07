5 Storylines I'll Be Watching in Purdue's Week 6 Game vs. Minnesota

After getting its first Big Ten win since 2023 on Saturday, there's a new buzz around Purdue football. The Boilermakers return to Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend for an important matchup against Minnesota. With a win, Barry Odom's team would be 2-1 in conference play.

Minnesota is coming off a pair of significant wins itself. The Golden Gophers defeated Washington on the road and followed it up with a home victory over Michigan to claim the Little Brown Jug.

Both Purdue and Minnesota are carrying confidence into Saturday night's clash. It creates several interesting storylines for the conference clash.

A sense of belief

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman James Williams Jr. (58) celebrates a win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue had been swinging the sledgehammer, trying to break down the wall for the past two seasons. Finally, the Boilermakers swung hard enough and picked up a Big Ten win, taking down Illinois 24-17 last weekend in Champaign.

Now that Purdue has seen its hard work pay off, what could it mean for the rest of the season? The Boilermakers played Minnesota tight last season and had opportunities to beat the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis last fall.

Mistakes late in the game proved costly, resulting in a one-score loss. Now that Purdue has made plays in clutch moments and picked up a win, it will likely play with more confidence in front of a home crowd on Saturday night.

The battle in the trenches

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) and defensive lineman TJ Bush Jr. (3) celebrate. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Purdue's offensive line has improved dramatically from last season, it still has shown some weaknesses. Part of that is because of injuries, with Joey Tanona sidelined with an ankle injury and Jude McCoskey sustaining an injury that kept him out against Illinois.

Once again, Minnesota has an aggressive and physical defensive line, capable of shutting down the run and getting to the quarterback. TJ Bush Jr. leads the team with 4.0 sacks this season, and the Gophers still have Anthony Smith up front, a player who led the Big Ten with 12.5 sacks in 2025.

Purdue's offensive line is going to be tested. How do the Boilermakers scheme things offensively to take Minnesota's defensive front out of play? That's going to be a major key to Saturday's game.

Boilers have familiarity with Minnesota

Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) evades a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like last week's game against Illinois, Purdue will have familiarity with Minnesota's style of play. Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane was on PJ Fleck's staff in 2025, which should be a benefit for Odom and Co. as the Boilers prepare for the Golden Gophers.

Additionally, Purdue running back Fame Ijeboi spent two seasons at Minnesota before transferring. He may have fond memories of his time with the program, but he'll probably have extra motivation to perform at a high level on Saturday night against his former team.

Having that intimate knowledge of how Minnesota operates doesn't guarantee success, but knowing Fleck's tendencies could be an advantage.

A Minnesota letdown?

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota has earned signature wins in back-to-back weeks over Washington and Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are off to a 4-1 start and are playing like one of the top teams in the Big Ten. But this is also a program that has been susceptible to letdowns over the years.

Last season, the Gophers had consecutive wins over Purdue and No. 25 Nebraska, then was clobbered 41-3 by Illinois. In 2024, they ripped off four straight victories, which included wins over No. 11 USC and No. 24 Illinois, before dropping a game to Rutgers.

Will we see something similar this weekend in Ross-Ade Stadium?

Ryan Browne vs. Gophers secondary

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Browne has played at an extremely high level through the first five games. He's accounted for 1,390 passing yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception. The quarterback is also completing 70.5% of his passes.

Minnesota's defense presents a unique challenge. Not only are the Golden Gophers fiesty in the trenches, but they can also force turnovers. In the last two games, the defense has intercepted four passes.

How will Browne handle Minnesota's pressure and an aggressive secondary? He's done an excellent job protecting the football this season, and it must continue on Saturday.

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