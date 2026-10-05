Most Important Quotes From Purdue Coach Barry Odom's Week 6 Press Conference

Purdue is in the Big Ten win column with more opportunities on the way. Next up is a massive matchup against a Minnesota team that has overperformed expectations so far this fall. Can the Boilermakers build on last week’s success?

On Monday, Barry Odom spoke with the media to talk about last weekend's win over Illinois and preview Saturday's contest against Minnesota. Here were some key talking points from the head coach.

Belief in Kevin Kane

Purdue Boilermakers defensive coordinator Kevin Kane runs a drill during football practice, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kevin Kane has been a topic of discussion all season long for Purdue. He was rightfully criticized after the Boilermakers' 1-3 start, but there should also be praise for how his defense performed in Saturday's win over Illinois. Purdue gave up just seven points through the first three quarters, allowing Ryan Browne and the offense to play with a lead.

Odom explained why he has continued to trust Kane despite the early struggles.

“He's got a great personality. The players enjoy being coached by him and taught by him, a terrific leader,” Odom said. “He's got a really good staff around him, works harder than anybody in the building, and I believe when you've got those things that you continue to pour into it, then eventually, you get some breaks going your way.”

Now, the next step will be continuing to build off the Illinois win. Saturday was an encouraging performance from Kane and the defense, and Purdue will need more of the same as the season continues.

Vibe in the building

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) after a win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, there's an optimistic tone around the Purdue locker room right now. It was the first opportunity for a lot of players to experience a Big Ten victory in a black-and-gold uniform. That optimism and hunger have caught Odom's attention.

“You know, just like this team has been, there's hunger, there's, you know, excitement for what's next,” he said. “I wouldn't say it's a relief. Certainly glad we got it. Everyone needed it. And then, okay, what's next? Let's go get the next one.”

Purdue has already shown that this year's team is more prepared to compete than last year's squad. Saturday proved the Boilermakers haven't unraveled, and now it's time to prove they can build on the momentum.

If Odom and his squad can turn that excitement and hunger into continued success, this program can continue moving in the right direction.

Improved in the red zone

Oct 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers Wide receiver Tra'Mar Harris (11) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Juice Clarke (6) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue is ranked 50th in the nation in red zone scoring. The Boilermakers have converted on 88.89% of their opportunities this fall, with that number improving after a 4-for-4 performance in the red zone against Illinois.

Although Purdue was able to consistently come away with points, Odom would still like to see more touchdowns.

“Red zone scores the other day were four for four. Now, unfortunately, they weren't all touchdowns," he said. "So if we can get to the point that we're scoring touchdowns, then just, like, you know, this game and one before, we would have broken the thing open earlier.”

The red zone numbers are encouraging to this point, but Odom is right that execution is massive at this point in the season. Purdue will need to continue finding success in the red zone while turning field goals into touchdowns if it wants to beat teams like Minnesota and Washington.

P.J. Fleck's success at Minnesota

Sep 23, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck on the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

P.J. Fleck has been all over the internet lately, whether it be rubbing his players' blood on his face or crowd surfing in the locker room after beating Michigan. Still, there's no denying he's a seasoned coach with consistent success under his belt. Minnesota has had winning seasons in four of the last five seasons under Fleck.

Odom acknowledged the respect he has for the coach he'll be facing in a few days.

“P.J. has had a lot of success,” he said. “He's got a formula. He's got a style that works for him, and for Minnesota, and much respect for what he does.”

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