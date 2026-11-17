Jacobo Echeverria Lozano's success this season has translated to national recognition. Purdue's true freshman kicker has been named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, presented to the best place-kicker in college football.

Echeverria Lozano has been arguably Purdue's best weapon this season. He has converted on 21-of-23 field goal attempts through the first 10 games of the season. His lone misses were in Week 2 against Wake Forest and Week 11 against Iowa, though that second miss was attributed to a poor hold.

The freshman is also perfect on his PAT tries this season.

Echeverria Lozano's 91.3% conversion rate on field goals ranks second nationally among kickers who have attempted a minimum of 20. His 21 made attempts is the best number in the Big Ten and is third nationally.

In Purdue's game against Penn State, Lozano made a kick from 49 yards out, his longest of the season. He has gone 5-for-6 on field goal tries of 40-49 yards this season. He has not attempted a 50-yarder yet this year.

When Purdue hosted Maryland for Homecoming, Echeverria Lozano contributed most of the Boilermakers' offense. He was perfect for the day, connecting on all five of his attempts, which included a long of 47 yards.

According to PurdueSports.com, Echeverria Lozano is just one of three true freshman to be nominated for the Lou Groza Award in Big Ten history. The other two were Travis Dorsch (Purdue) and Drew Stevens (Iowa).

The list of semifinalists will be narrowed down to three finalists for the Lou Groza Award on Nov. 24.

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Lozano was confident from the start

Sep 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue place kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano (92) kicks a field goal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's difficult to know how a true freshman kicker will respond in major college football environments. Purdue liked what it saw from Echeverria Lozano during fall camp, but it's always a mystery as to whether it will translate to the playing field.

Obviously, Echeverria Lozano has delivered.

His success probably isn't much of a surprise to him. He's been confident since Day 1, and has become one of the top kickers in college football.

"It's been heavy competition all summer, and I'm just grateful to be in the position I'm in," Echeverria Lozano said during fall camp. "I feel like I've been consistent throughout [fall camp]. It's been very competitive, which helps."

Echeverria Lozano has been recognized once by the Big Ten for his kicking ability. Following Purdue's 24-17 win over Illinois, he was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3-for-3 on his attempts.

It's the only time Echeverria Lozano has been recognized by the Big Ten during the 2026 season.

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