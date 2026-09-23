5 Storylines to Watch in Purdue's Week 4 Matchup vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

After suffering back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and UCLA, Purdue returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, this time for a matchup against one of the top teams in the country. The Boilers host No. 3 Notre Dame, hoping to snap a long losing streak to the Fighting Irish.

It's going to be an uphill fight for Barry Odom and the Boilers, as the team is still searching for its first win over a power conference opponent since 2023. Saturday's matchup against the Irish is the team's toughest challenge yet, and could be the most difficult of the year.

What are some important things to monitor for Saturday's game? Here are a few key storylines.

Does the defense change at all?

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back John Slaughter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odom was visibly frustrated following last weekend's 52-38 loss to UCLA. The Boilermakers surrendered 645 yards of offense and allowed the Bruins to convert on 11-of-14 third-down attempts. That's not going to beat anyone in the Big Ten.

After the game, Odom was asked if he would switch up play-calling duties. Right now, it doesn't sound like he's going to take that duty away from defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, but something certainly needs to change.

Will the defense have a different look this weekend against the Fighting Irish? Will we notice any significant changes? That's something everyone will be monitoring during Saturday's game.

Injury updates

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Mister Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue is stepping back outside conference play this week, which means it doesn't have to provide an injury report. Last week, the Boilers were without left tackle Joey Tanona, defensive back Mister Clark and defensive end Elo Modozie.

Tanona has yet to play this season, and Clark missed the last two weeks. Will any of those three return this weekend? We probably won't know until game day.

Additionally, Odom confirmed that running back Fame Ijeboi was a little dinged up heading into last weekend's game against UCLA. Will he be back to full strength this Saturday?

Keeping up with the Irish

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) looks to pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Ryan Browne and the Purdue offense have been clicking through the first three games. Browne is averaging a Big Ten-best 341.3 yards per game through the air and has thrown seven touchdown passes with just one interception. The offense is averaging 39.3 points per game.

Can that continue this weekend against the Fighting Irish? Through the first three weeks, Marcus Freeman's squad has allowed just two touchdowns and has won each game by at least 17 points. Notre Dame hasn't surrendered more than 13 points to an opponent yet.

Purdue had success against Notre Dame's defense last year, scoring 30 points in a loss in South Bend. Can Josh Henson dial up more success with an improved offense? Or will Notre Dame's defense be prepared this year?

Turnover battle

Purdue Boilermakers running back Travis Terrell Jr. (20) is tackled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turnovers were an issue for Purdue last week, losing two fumbles and an interception to UCLA. In the first two games, the Boilermakers had played clean, not turning the ball over a single time. The big issue, though, is the defense's ability to force turnovers.

Purdue has forced just one takeaway in the first three contests, a pick-six by Don Saunders in Week 1 against Indiana State. This has been an issue for the Boilermakers for years, and it doesn't appear to have been fixed.

Additionally, Notre Dame is operating at a plus-eight margin in the turnover column this season. The Irish have forced eight total turnovers, at least two in every game so far. The offense has yet to lose the football.

The losing streak

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates against the Purdue Boilermakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nearly two decades have passed since Purdue last beat Notre Dame. The Boilermakers' last victory in the rivalry game was a 33-19 decision at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2007. The Fighting Irish have rattled off victories in 10 straight games.

Most of these games haven't even been competitive. Only three times in the last 10 meetings has a game been decided by one score (2009, 2012 and 2013).

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