5 Storylines to Watch in Purdue's Week 5 Matchup vs. Illinois

The non-conference slate is in the rearview mirror, and Purdue will now turn its attention to Big Ten play for the remainder of the season. This weekend, the Boilermakers travel to Champaign for a rivalry game against Illinois.

Bret Bielema took his Fighting Illini squad into Ross-Ade Stadium last season and led his team to a 43-27 victory over Purdue. Barry Odom will be looking to get revenge and also lead the Boilermakers to their first Big Ten win since 2023.

Neither Purdue nor Illinois is off to an ideal start this season, so Saturday presents a big opportunity for both programs. What will we be watching when the two teams hit the field at Memorial Stadium?

Defense optional?

Purdue defensive back John Slaughter, left, interrupts a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday's game between Purdue and Illinois will feature two of the worst defenses in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini rank 16th in scoring defense (26.5 ppg) and total defense (391.0 ypg) and 18th in passing defense (255.0 ypg). They are 15th in run defense (136.0)

Purdue ranks last in the league in scoring defense (39.5 ppg), run defense (199.5 ypg) and total defense (446.0 ypg). The Boilermakers are 17th in passing defense (246.5 ypg).

In other words, neither team has been good defensively through the first four games of the 2026 season. This will likely be a high-scoring game with plenty of yards through the air.

A fresh start for Illinois

Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck. | USA TODAY Sports

As a result of Illinois' poor defensive start, Bielema parted ways with defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck after just four games. The Fighting Illini gave up 42 points to Ohio State in last Saturday's loss, and also allowed Duke to score 31 in a Week 2 defeat.

How much does the coaching change impact Illinois' defense? That is an uncertainty right now. Bielema will likely have a much larger hand in play-calling for Saturday's game, and we may see some schematic alterations from what the Illini tried to do during the first month of the season.

Will it be the same result? Does the coaching change give Illinois an emotional boost? We'll find out on Saturday.

Establishing a rushing attack

Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) avoids a tackle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's best offensive attack this season has been through the air, but that can't be the only strength this weekend in Champaign. The offense needs to be able to establish some semblance of a rushing attack, which it was able to do in the first two weeks.

In the first two weeks, the Boilers ran for 177 yards against Indiana State and 126 against Wake Forest. Running back Fame Ijeboi had two outstanding performances to begin the season, which opened things up for the passing attack.

The run game has been absent the past two weeks. Purdue has accounted for just 103 total yards on the ground in the last two weeks against UCLA and Notre Dame. The Boilers are averaging 1.75 yards per carry in those two contests.

For Purdue to have success through the air, the run game needs to be at least marginally effective.

Knowledge of the opponent

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has familiarity with Bielema, working for the head coach as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin from 2008 through 2009 and again as the associate head coach and linebackers coach at Illinois for two seasons (2021-22).

Kane says having some of that knowledge of how Bielema operates could be advantageous for the Boilermakers.

"Just how he wants to manage the game, how he sees the game being played. I learned a lot from Coach B, especially during my time over there," Kane said. "I think there are some things that will help us, give us an advantage in terms of how he wants to play the game."

Ryan Browne's last time in Champaign

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) celebrates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Ryan Browne had his first memorable performance in 2024 during Purdue's trip to Champaign. It was the first start of his career, and though he struggled in the first half, he came to life in the final 30 minutes.

Browne nearly led Purdue to a 24-point comeback victory, but a failed two-point conversion in overtime resulted in a 50-49 victory for the Fighting Illini. Still, the quarterback threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 118 yards in the contest.

Now a veteran, can Browne find that same magic he had on that October afternoon in 2024 and lead the Boilermakers to their first Big Ten win?

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