The Ugly Numbers Behind Purdue's Dreadful Defensive Start

It doesn't really matter how you slice it, Purdue's defense has been awful to start the 2026 season. The Boilermakers have surrendered an average of 46.3 points per contest in the last three games. That's just the tip of the iceberg, though.

There are 138 teams that participate at the FBS level of college football, and Purdue's defense ranks near the bottom in most statistical categories. How has it been?

Let's take a look at the ugly numbers, and where Purdue ranks nationally, through the first four games.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom reacts during warmups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

39.5 points per game — 136th

Of all the numbers getting mentioned, this is the most important. It's hard to win football games at the FBS level if you're allowing teams to score 40 points per game. The Boilermakers have allowed 38 points or more in each of the last three contests against Wake Forest (38), UCLA (52) and Notre Dame (49). Unsurprisingly, Purdue is 0-3 in those contests.

199.5 rushing yards per game — 129th

This number was inflated by a 369-yard performance by the Bruins in Week 3. Even with that big number, Wake Forest still totaled 186 rushing yards and Notre Dame accounted for 177 yards on the ground. The Boilermakers have also allowed 10 rushing touchdowns through the first four games, a number that ranks 128th nationally.

5.50 yards per carry — 133rd

It would be one thing if teams were having to grind out their rushing yards against Purdue. That's not been the case through the first four games, though. Opponents are averaging more than 5.0 yards per carry this season. Offenses have been able to stay on schedule against the Boilermakers.

246.4 passing yards per game — 112th

Purdue's lack of pass rush and the secondary playing so far off wide receivers have allowed teams to pick the Boilermakers apart through the air. All three of their FBS opponents have thrown for at least 225 yards. The defense has allowed seven passing touchdowns in the last two games.

9.2 yards per pass attempt — 135th

This number isn't just completions, but it also includes all pass attempts, which makes it even worse. If you want to know the average yards per completion Purdue is allowing, that number is 15.66 yards per game. It doesn't take teams long to drive down the field when that kind of yardage is getting picked up on every passing play.

446.0 yards per game — 131st

We already talked about the rushing and passing defense numbers, so this figure shouldn't really surprise you. Why is it even worse? Purdue is the worst defensive team in the Big Ten by nearly 30 yards per game. That's tough to do.

7.08 yards per play — 135th

Purdue is the only Big Ten team allowing more than 7.0 yards per play. There are only three teams giving up more than 6.0 yards per play (USC and Rutgers). Again, it's hard to force teams into punting situations when they're typically getting 2-and-short situations all game.

2 forced turnovers — 122nd

Takeaways were supposed to be a priority for the Boilermakers this offseason, but that hasn't happened. Purdue has recorded just two turnovers. The first was a pick-six by Don Saunders in the opener against Indiana State when the game had already been decided. The second was by Charles Correa in last week's loss to Notre Dame, a game Purdue already trailed 35-0.

26 opponent plays of 20-plus yards — 138th

Eliminating explosive plays was supposed to be another point of emphasis for Purdue during the offseason, but it doesn't appear to have made any progress on this front. The Boilermakers have given up 26 plays of 20 yards or more, the worst total in college football. They have also allowed 10 plays of 30-plus yards and eight plays of 40-plus yards.

51.11% opponent third-down conversion — 136th

This is the most frustrating statistic that fans would point to as problematic. As you can tell, it's not the only problem this defense is facing, but it is a significant one. Opponents are converting third downs more than 50% of the time. The second-worst number in the Big Ten is Northwestern, which gives up a first down on 44.68% of third-down situations.

77.78% opponent red zone TDs — 122nd

Maybe some of these numbers would be forgivable if Purdue had a "bend but don't break" defense. That's not the case. Opponents have scored touchdowns on 14-of-18 trips inside the red zone. The Boilers haven't figured out ways to come up with stops when teams are deep in Purdue territory.

100% opponent red zone total scoring — 128th

Can I really add that much? The four times teams haven't scored a touchdown in the red zone, they've converted a field goal. Purdue hasn't come up with a single red zone stop through four games.

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