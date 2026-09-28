Illinois Defensive Coordinator Bobby Hauck Gone After Four Games

Bobby Hauck wasn't given much time to get his system online at Illinois, and now he's out of time – and out of a job.



After only four games into his first season as defensive coordinator for the Illini, Hauck and the team parted ways on Sunday, barely 24 hours after Illinois' 42-19 loss to Ohio State in Columbus.

“Coach Hauck reached out to me early this morning and asked to meet ahead of our planned meeting time," Illini head coach Bret Bielema said in a statement released by the program late Sunday afternoon. "We met and mutually agreed that a change in leadership was in the best interests of our defense. Coach Hauck and I agreed this is the best path forward for our staff, and most importantly, our student-athletes, at this time. I would like to thank Bobby for his work with our program."

With Hauck at the controls of the defense, the Illini went 2-2 and allowed 26.5 points and 391.0 yards per game. Hauck's aggressive 3-3-5 scheme, which the former longtime head coach at Montana brought to Champaign when he was hired in February, never generated the kind of pressure and big plays it is designed to produce.

“I enjoyed being a part of the staff here at Illinois and working alongside Coach Bielema every day," Hauck said in his own statement released by the program. "I am very appreciative of the opportunity to be here and thankful for all of the hard work from the players, coaches and staff. I wish Illinois the best of luck.”

A history of Bobby Hauck's short, frustrating stint at Illinois

Hauck, who retired from Montana on Feb. 4, citing the dramatic recent changes in college football, was a surprise hire by Bielema only five days later.



Although he had a full offseason to prepare the Illini for a new defensive look, the philosophy and execution of Hauck's scheme marked a significant departure from those of his predecessor, Aaron Henry, whose up-and-down three-year run as defensive coordinator at Illinois ended in January.

The Illini lost All-American linebacker Gabe Jacas to the NFL in the offseason, and several less-heralded but experienced performers – especially along the defensive front – followed his path out of Champaign, in many cases through the transfer portal.

Illinois attempted to reload quickly with its own transfers, seemingly prioritizing upfield ability and experience as best it could. But Bielema admitted weeks ago that part of why he embraced Hauck and his 3-3-5 scheme was due to the expense of signing top-shelf defensive lineman. In any case, the 42 points allowed to Ohio State – which saw Buckeyes quarterback Juiian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith eviscerate the Illini D – and mistakes such as being caught on the field with only nine players were clearly the last straws.

Who will lead Illinois' defense for the remainder of 2026?

"As with any turnover," Bielema said, "we have prepared for this moment and we have a plan to move our program forward. We are communicating that plan internally to our staff and players today.”

No word yet on what that plan may be, but there doesn't appear to be a clear line of succcession for Hauck's role. Most of the members of Illinois' defensive support staff are in their first year on the job with the team, including assistant defensive backs coach Robby Hauck – Bobby's son.

Bielema, a former defensive lineman at Iowa and a defensive-minded coach at many stops over the course of his coaching career, conceivably could take over the defense in the short term. But the Illini for now have only so many options in terms of hiring outside the program, and they are bound to their current personnel through the end of the season.