Hammering Down: No More Waiting, Wins Must Come for Purdue in October

When Purdue travels to Champaign to play Illinois on Saturday, it will officially be October. To steal a bit from Sesame Street, this column will be sponsored by numbers. Because with the September slate in the books, another month will have passed since the Boilermakers last defeated a Power Four opponent.

Today's featured numbers are: 1,043 (days), 34 (months), and 23 (games). That's how much time has elapsed since Purdue last defeated a Power Four opponent. Those who follow the program probably already know the numbers. Reading them again probably simulated the pain of a knife stuck in your back that is continually twisted.

Even the most optimistic Purdue fan is sitting at home hoping to wake up from this nightmare. It might be "spooky season," but this is no dream. The 23-game Power Four losing streak has extended through September 2026, leaving fans straddling the fence of anger and apathy.

It must end this month. There are no more silver linings. Moral victories are out of stock. Barry Odom and his staff have to find ways to win football games, and October presents multiple opportunities to prove that this program is better in 2026 than it was the previous two years.

Allow me the chance to play optimist briefly — I know, most are tired of the excuses and, quite frankly, unfounded positivity. Purdue's September schedule was more challenging than most anticipated ... or perhaps I'm the only one guilty of that preseason outlook.

Purdue's first three Power Four opponents — Wake Forest, UCLA and Notre Dame — are a combined 11-1 through September. The only loss was the Demon Deacons' 33-20 defeat at the hands of No. 5 Miami.

Jake Dickert's team is 3-1, which includes a win over No. 16 Louisville. UCLA is undefeated, which includes three victories over power-conference opponents. The Fighting Irish have defeated three Big Ten teams through the first four games.

Do those results make anyone in West Lafayette feel better? Not at all. But Purdue put itself in a position to win two of those games, despite some troubling defensive play.

But Purdue's inability to close the deal in games against Wake Forest and UCLA leaves the Boilermakers with no wiggle room. They have to win football games this year, and it has to begin in October.

Multiple opportunities to win games in October

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom on the sidelines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a program that has essentially gone three years without a Power Four win, saying there are "multiple opportunities" to win Big Ten games feels generous. But if Purdue wants to stop the constant jokes and harassment, it has chances to get a few conference victories.

This might be the most favorable three-game stretch on the schedule, though there are no "gimmies" in college football. Illinois sits at 2-2, suffering losses to Duke and No. 5 Ohio State. Head coach Bret Bielema also parted ways with defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck, as the Fighting Illini are allowing 26.5 points per game.

On Oct. 10, Purdue hosts Minnesota, a team the Boilers should have beaten last season. The Gophers are 3-1, but were thumped at home by No. 16 Mississippi State. Then, Washington travels across the country for a Friday night showdown in West Lafayette. The Huskies just lost to Minnesota at home and play No. 18 USC and No. 14 Iowa in the next two weeks.

Let me be clear — none of these games are "easy." All three teams beat the Boilers last season. Purdue must play well to beat any of those three opponents that occupy the October slate. But the Boilers must beat somebody, anybody, in that stretch.

Without a win in October, another 10-loss season is possible

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) attempts a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odom spoke about the fans' frustration following Purdue's 49-10 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. He acknowledges that a 1-3 record isn't acceptable, especially for a program that upgraded its talent significantly in the offseason.

"Everybody wants it to happen yesterday, just like I do," Odom said after the game. "But we're not there. I believe in my team, I believe in our coaches, and we're going to find a way now that we get into conference play from here on out. We have to find a way to win games."

Here's the situation: if Purdue can't win a game against Illinois, Minnesota or Washington, it's unlikely that the Boilermakers will finish with a better record than 2-10. At that point, the only other "winnable" game on the schedule looks like Maryland, a team that is floundering in Year 8 of the Mike Locksley era.

Yes, finishing with one Big Ten win this season would technically be an upgrade from the previous two years. But there aren't going to be any celebrations in West Lafayette if Purdue's lone Big Ten victory is against a team that has won just two conference contests in the last two seasons.

Odom isn't responsible for Purdue's shortcomings in 2024, the final year of Ryan Walters' time in West Lafayette. But this program is approaching three full years since its last win over a Power Four opponent. The Boilers have been close in games against Minnesota, Rutgers, Michigan, Wake Forest and UCLA over the last two years. Each time, something prevented Purdue from winning.

It can't happen in October. Purdue must figure out a way to be on the right side of the scoreboard. If not, another 10-loss season is on the horizon.

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