Former Purdue Defensive Tackle Anthony Watts Signs With Marshall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts has officially signed with the Marshall football program as a graduate transfer. He appeared in 38 games and made 19 starts in four seasons with the the Boilermakers.

"Anthony has a skillset that is hard to come by for guys his size at this level," Marshall coach Charles Huff wrote via social media. "The way he gets off the line of scrimmage is special. He has done nothing but work his tail off since he arrived on campus for us."

Watts originally planned to return to the team for the 2021 season after electing to utilize an extra year of eligibility. However, an offseason foot injury that was unrelated to football prevented him from seeing the field. He left the program after graduating.

During his four seasons with the Boilermakers, Watts tallied 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He played five games during the shortened 2020 season and recorded six tackles.

Watts, at 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, was a three-star recruit from Yates High School in Houston, Texas. He joined Purdue as part of the 2016 recruiting class.

