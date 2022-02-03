Skip to main content
Former Purdue Defensive Tackle Anthony Watts Signs With Marshall

Former Purdue Defensive Tackle Anthony Watts Signs With Marshall

Anthony Watts, who played four seasons with Purdue, has transferred to Marshall as a graduate. He recorded 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception with the Boilermakers.

Anthony Watts, who played four seasons with Purdue, has transferred to Marshall as a graduate. He recorded 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception with the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts has officially signed with the Marshall football program as a graduate transfer. He appeared in 38 games and made 19 starts in four seasons with the the Boilermakers. 

"Anthony has a skillset that is hard to come by for guys his size at this level," Marshall coach Charles Huff wrote via social media. "The way he gets off the line of scrimmage is special. He has done nothing but work his tail off since he arrived on campus for us." 

Watts originally planned to return to the team for the 2021 season after electing to utilize an extra year of eligibility. However, an offseason foot injury that was unrelated to football prevented him from seeing the field. He left the program after graduating.

Read More

During his four seasons with the Boilermakers, Watts tallied 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He played five games during the shortened 2020 season and recorded six tackles.

Watts, at 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, was a three-star recruit from Yates High School in Houston, Texas. He joined Purdue as part of the 2016 recruiting class. 

  • PURDUE FOOTBALL REVISED 2022 SCHEDULE: The Big Ten released the approved 2022 football schedules for all 14 conference programs. Purdue will have six home matchups coming off a 9-4 season in 2021 that featured a 48-45 victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. CLICK HERE 

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Anthony Watts Purdue transfer
Football

Former Purdue Defensive Tackle Anthony Watts Signs With Marshall

17 seconds ago
Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

13 minutes ago
PurdueSashaStefanovicZachEdeyPass
Basketball

Sasha Live! Podcast With Special Guest Zach Edey Moved to Monday

6 hours ago
Purdue basketball vs Minnesota
Basketball

Offensive Efficiency Pushes No. 4 Purdue to 88-73 Victory Over Minnesota on the Road

12 hours ago
Ethan morton against Minnesota
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Wednesday's Game Between No. 4 Purdue, Minnesota in Real Time; News and Analysis

13 hours ago
Trevion Ivey at Minnesota last year
Basketball

How to Watch No. 4 Purdue Basketball Against Minnesota on Wednesday

15 hours ago
Jaden Ivey vs Ohio State dribble
Basketball

Purdue's Jaden Ivey to Start Against Minnesota; Eric Hunter Jr. Replaces Isaiah Thompson

Feb 1, 2022
Jaden Ivey shot vs Ohio State
Basketball

Purdue Sophomore Guard Jaden Ivey Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Feb 1, 2022
James Adams Purdue football
Football

Former Purdue Football Assistant James Adams Officially Joins Wake Forest Coaching Staff

Jan 31, 2022