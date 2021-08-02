Former Purdue Quarterback Danny Etling Waived by Seattle Seahawks

Danny Etling played two seasons with Purdue football before transferring to LSU. He was a seventh round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Danny Etling, a former Terre Haute South High School quarterback who spent two seasons at Purdue, was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The move allowed the NFL organization to make room on its 90-man roster, allowing the team to sign backup quarterback Sean Mannion.

Mannion was a third-round pick of the St. Louis Rams back in 2015 who spent his first four seasons there. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Etling starting his college career with Purdue where he appeared in 13 games while tallying 2,490 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in two years. He then transferred to LSU for the 2016 and 2017 seasons where he recorded another 4,596 yards through the air and 27 touchdowns.

After his collegiate career, Etling was drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Patriots and Falcons before being signed by the Seahawks in August of 2020. Etling was a member of Seattle's practice squad last season.

