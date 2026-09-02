Friday Night Frights? Purdue Trying to Buck Ugly Trend in Season Opener

For the last 10 seasons, Friday night games have felt like Friday the 13th for Purdue's football program. Although the Boilermakers get a favorable Indiana State opponent for their opener this weekend, the program is carrying a long losing streak into the contest.

Yes, Purdue is attempting to snap a 10-game losing streak after starting 2-0 last year. But the Boilermakers have also dropped six consecutive Friday night contests. The last victory came in 2017 against Ohio, Jeff Brohm's first season at the helm.

Can Barry Odom buck that trend this weekend? If the Boilers can't chop down the Sycamores, there are bigger problems in West Lafayette.

Blinding lights

Oregon Ducks running back Jay Harris (22) strong arms Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Purdue has dropped its last six Friday night games, dating back to 2019. Five of those losses have come to Big Ten opponents, with the lone non-conference loss coming to Nevada on Aug. 30, 2019.

Brohm was 1-2 in Friday night games during his tenure and Ryan Walters went 0-3. Odom has coached in just one Friday night game as the leader at Purdue, losing 56-3 to Indiana in the regular-season finale in 2025.

Aug. 30, 2019 — at Nevada (34-31 L)

Nov. 20, 2020 — at Minnesota (34-31 L)

Sept. 23, 2023 — vs. Wisconsin (38-17 L)

Oct. 18, 2024 — vs. Oregon (35-0 L)

Nov. 22, 2024 — at Michigan State (24-17 L)

Nov. 28, 2025 — vs. Indiana (56-3 L)

Friday night win percentage barely above .300

Purdue defensive back Cam Allen (10) breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver C.J. Williams (4) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Purdue has played 16 games on Friday nights in program history. It's never had much success, posting a 5-10-1 overall record. That is a .3125 winning percentage, meaning the Boilermakers win less than one in every three games.

Obviously, that winning percentage has dropped significantly over the last 10 seasons, but it's still never been a successful game day for the Boilers.

Two Friday night wins came in the 1900s, defeating Missouri in 1904 and Notre Dame in 1905. A third came in 1949 against Miami. Purdue did get its fourth Friday night win over Indiana in 1995, a 51-14 thumping of the Hoosiers.

Two Friday night games in 2026

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is Purdue should be able to snap this seven-game losing streak associated with Friday nights. The Boilermakers are 7-0 against Indiana State and haven't had much trouble with the Sycamores in previous seasons.

So, Purdue can exorcise the demons to start the season. But it's not the only game the Boilers will play on Friday night this season. They'll welcome Washington into Ross-Ade Stadium on Oct. 16 for a Big Ten clash.

That's going to be a much tricker game for the Odom's squad.

Purdue's lone Friday night conference victory was the 1995 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers haven't defeated a Big Ten opponent on that specific day since. Overall, the program is 1-5 against league foes on Friday nights.

Could this be the year Purdue ends both of those losing streaks and turns these "Friday Night Frights" back into "Friday Night Lights?"

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