3 Storylines to Watch in Purdue's Week 1 Matchup vs. Indiana State

It's almost time for toe to meet leather in West Lafayette. Purdue kicks off its 2026 campaign on Friday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, hosting Indiana State in the season opener (7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).

After a 2-10 finish last fall, the Boilermakers are eager to get a new year started and try to prove the doubters wrong. There probably won't be much learned from Friday's game against an FCS opponent, but it will at least provide a glimpse of Barry Odom's second squad against another team.

What should you keep an eye on when the Boilers hit the field on Friday night? Here are a few storylines I'll be monitoring throughout the evening.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The number of running backs who get quality snaps

Are you tired of hearing about Purdue wanting to establish the run? I've mentioned this multiple times throughout the offseason, but it's a focal point for Odom and offensive coordinator Josh Henson. Everyone understands the offensive line must be better, but how much it has improved from last year probably won't be a question that gets answered on opening weekend.

Instead, pay attention to the number of running backs who get quality reps in Friday night's game. Purdue is likely to roll with Fame Ijeboi, Travis Terrell Jr. and Antonio Harris, but could Jerrick Gibson work his way into that mix as well?

Having three trustworthy ball carriers would be a positive sign for Purdue heading into a new season, especially since it lacked that type of depth last year. If Henson is dialing up plays for four different backs, it puts the Boilermakers in an even better situation.

The number Purdue rolls with is likely to change on a weekly basis, but Friday's game should provide us with a baseline of who the staff trusts with the ball.

What Purdue's "attacking" defense looks like

Every position group has talked about playing an "attacking" style of defense under coordinator Kevin Kane. The goal is for the interior defensive linemen to break through the line, bring pressure off the edge, and allow the secondary to make plays. It's an aggressive scheme, but one Purdue believes will produce positive results.

Purdue's defensive front shouldn't have any trouble with Indiana State's offensive line. Expect the defensive tackles and edge rushers to dominate at the line of scrimmage and put plenty of pressure on the quarterback.

We may not get a great understanding of Kane's scheme on Friday. This is a type of game where Purdue's physical size and strength should overpower the Sycamores. We may learn something about the secondary, though, and how difficult they can make life for the wide receivers.

How Jacobo Echeverria Lozano handles the pressure

Special teams often gets overlooked, especially in these games. True freshman Jacobo Echeverria Lozano beat out Seth Turner to become the lead field goal kicker for the Boilermakers this fall. But making the transition from practice to game situations isn't always the easiest.

It will be interesting to see how Lozano handles the pressure of live action, whether that comes in the form of PATs or field goal attempts. He expressed plenty of confidence in himself during fall camp, but you can't blame him if he has a few butterflies before his first collegiate game.

Obviously, Purdue would love for every offensive possession to result in a touchdown. If the Boilers can get Lozano a few field-goal tries on Friday night, it would force him to get some of those early-season jitters out of the way.

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