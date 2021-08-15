Purdue Football's Horvath, Jefferson Named to 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football's Zander Horvath and Chris Jefferson were named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list this week.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star game that serves as one of the first steps in the NFL Draft process. The contest had 106 total players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, including 36 in the first three rounds.
Last season, former Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes participated in the matchup before being selected in the fourth round with the 113th overall pick by the Detroit Lions.
Horvath, a fifth-year senior for the Boilermakers, started all six games last season and recorded 89 rushes for 442 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished third on the team with 304 yards receiving on 30 catches.
Jefferson, a Division II transfer senior from the University of Findlay, will enter his first season with Purdue in 2021. Last season, he was an Associated Press DII first-team All-American and the G-MAC Defensive Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety led his team with 25 tackles in six games and also came away with two interceptions, including a 92-yard touchdown. Jefferson also scored on a 47-yard fumble recovery and recorded four pass deflections on the year.
The 2022 Senior Bowl will be held on Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama, and broadcast live on NFL Network. Practices are live on ESPN, and the NFL Network produces a daily recap show airing in primetime.
Here's a list of all the Big Ten players represented on the list:
Illinois
- Daniel Barker, Tight End
- Sydney Brown, Defensive Back
- Jake Hansen, Linebacker
- Doug Kramer, Offensive Line
- Vederian Lowe, Offensive Line
- Brandon Peters, Quarterback
Indiana
- Ryder Anderson, Defensive Line
- Stephen Carr, Running Back
- Ty Fryfogle, Wide Receiver
- Peyton Hendershot, Tight End
- Raheem Lane, Defensive Back
- Devon MAtthews, Defensive Back
- D.J. MAtthews, Wide Receiver
- Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Defensive Back
- Micah McFadden, Linebacker
- Jaylin Williams, Defensive Back
Iowa
- Matt Hankins, Defensive Back
- Riley Moss, Defensive Back
- Zach VanValkenburg, Defensive Line
Maryland
- Dontay Demus Jr., Wide Receiver
- Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End
Michigan
- Michael Barrett, Linebacker
- Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver
- Hassan Haskins, Running Back
- Brad Hawkins, Defensive Back
- Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line
- Josh Ross, Linebacker
- Andrew Stueber, Offensive Line
- Andrew Vastardis, Offensive Line
- Julius Welschof, Defensive Line
Michigan State
- Matt Allen, Offensive Line
- AJ Arcuri, Offensive Line
- Blake Bueter, Offensive Line
- Kevin Jarvis, Offensive Line
- Anthony Russo, Quarterback
Minnesota
- Daniel Faalele, Offensive Line
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Running Back
- Boye Mafe, Defensive Line
- Tanner Morgan, Quarterback
Nebraska
- Austin Allen, Tight End
- Damion Daniels, Defensive Line
- Marquel Dismuke, Defensive Back
- JoJo Domann, Linebacker
- Adrian Martinez, Quarterback
- Ben Stille, Defensive Line
- Cam Taylor-Britt, Defensive Back
- Samori Toure, Wide Receiver
- Travis Vokolek, Tight End
- Deontai Williams, Defensive Back
Northwestern
- Sam Gerak, Offensive Line
- Samdup Miller, Defensive Line
Ohio State
- Sevyn Banks, Defensive Back
- Jerron Cage, Defensive Line
- Dallas Grant, Linebacker
- Haskell Garrett, Defensive Line
- Teradja Mitchell, Linebacker
- Thayer Munford, Offensive Line
- Chris Olave, Wide Receiver
- Josh Proctor, Defensive Back
- Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End
- Tyreke Smith, Defensive Line
Penn State
- Jaquan Brisker, Defensive Back
- Ellis Brooks, Linebacker
- Tariq Castro-Fields, Defensive Back
- Sean Clifford, Quarterback
- Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver
- Arnold Ebiketie, Defensive Line
- Jesse Luketa, Linebacker
- Mike Miranda, Offensive Line
- P.J. Mustipher, Defensive Line
Purdue
- Zander Horvath, Running Back
- Chris Jefferson, Defensive Back
Rutgers
- Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker
- Tyshon Fogg, Linebacker
- Ifeanyi Maijeh, Defensive Line
- Bo Melton, Wide Receiver
- Isaih Pacheco, Running Back
Wisconsin
- Logan Bruss, Offensive Line
- Danny Davis III, Wide Receiver
- Jake Ferguson, Tight End
- Matt Henningsen, Defensive Line
- Faion Hicks, Defensive Back
- Kendric Pryor, Wide Receiver
- Jack Sanborn, Linebacker
Stories Related to Purdue Football
- BIG TEN DAILY, AUG. 15: Former Ohio State star Shaun Wade secured a victory for the Ravens with a fourth quarter interception, Indiana basketball target Jalen Hood-Schifino sets commitment date and Ohio State freshman J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe. CLICK HERE
- RONDALE MOORE HIGHEST GRADED WR BY PFF: Pro Football Focus recognized former Purdue star Rondale Moore as the highest graded wide receiver so far after the first week of NFL preseason action. He recorded five touches for 39 total yards for the Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys. CLICK HERE
- FORMER PURDUE STAR IN FIRST NFL GAME: In his first NFL preseason game, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore recorded five touches for 39 total yards. He helped the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys on Friday night. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE SCRIMMAGE: Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. CLICK HERE
- TOP 30 BIG TEN PLAYERS, DAVID BELL: Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled more than half of his top 30 conference football players. Coming in at No. 14 was Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell. CLICK HERE
Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!
- Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
- Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter: @sports_purdue
- Like and follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook