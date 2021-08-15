Purdue Football's Horvath, Jefferson Named to 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

Zander Horvath and Chris Jefferson were both named to the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list this week. Horvath is a fifth-year senior for Purdue while Jefferson enters his first season with the program after transferring this offseason.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star game that serves as one of the first steps in the NFL Draft process. The contest had 106 total players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, including 36 in the first three rounds.

Last season, former Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes participated in the matchup before being selected in the fourth round with the 113th overall pick by the Detroit Lions.

Horvath, a fifth-year senior for the Boilermakers, started all six games last season and recorded 89 rushes for 442 yards and two touchdowns. He also finished third on the team with 304 yards receiving on 30 catches.

Jefferson, a Division II transfer senior from the University of Findlay, will enter his first season with Purdue in 2021. Last season, he was an Associated Press DII first-team All-American and the G-MAC Defensive Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety led his team with 25 tackles in six games and also came away with two interceptions, including a 92-yard touchdown. Jefferson also scored on a 47-yard fumble recovery and recorded four pass deflections on the year.

The 2022 Senior Bowl will be held on Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama, and broadcast live on NFL Network. Practices are live on ESPN, and the NFL Network produces a daily recap show airing in primetime.

Here's a list of all the Big Ten players represented on the list:

Illinois

Daniel Barker, Tight End

Sydney Brown, Defensive Back

Jake Hansen, Linebacker

Doug Kramer, Offensive Line

Vederian Lowe, Offensive Line

Brandon Peters, Quarterback

Indiana

Ryder Anderson, Defensive Line

Stephen Carr, Running Back

Ty Fryfogle, Wide Receiver

Peyton Hendershot, Tight End

Raheem Lane, Defensive Back

Devon MAtthews, Defensive Back

D.J. MAtthews, Wide Receiver

Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Defensive Back

Micah McFadden, Linebacker

Jaylin Williams, Defensive Back

Iowa

Matt Hankins, Defensive Back

Riley Moss, Defensive Back

Zach VanValkenburg, Defensive Line

Maryland

Dontay Demus Jr., Wide Receiver

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tight End

Michigan

Michael Barrett, Linebacker

Ronnie Bell, Wide Receiver

Hassan Haskins, Running Back

Brad Hawkins, Defensive Back

Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line

Josh Ross, Linebacker

Andrew Stueber, Offensive Line

Andrew Vastardis, Offensive Line

Julius Welschof, Defensive Line

Michigan State

Matt Allen, Offensive Line

AJ Arcuri, Offensive Line

Blake Bueter, Offensive Line

Kevin Jarvis, Offensive Line

Anthony Russo, Quarterback

Minnesota

Daniel Faalele, Offensive Line

Mohamed Ibrahim, Running Back

Boye Mafe, Defensive Line

Tanner Morgan, Quarterback

Nebraska

Austin Allen, Tight End

Damion Daniels, Defensive Line

Marquel Dismuke, Defensive Back

JoJo Domann, Linebacker

Adrian Martinez, Quarterback

Ben Stille, Defensive Line

Cam Taylor-Britt, Defensive Back

Samori Toure, Wide Receiver

Travis Vokolek, Tight End

Deontai Williams, Defensive Back

Northwestern

Sam Gerak, Offensive Line

Samdup Miller, Defensive Line

Ohio State

Sevyn Banks, Defensive Back

Jerron Cage, Defensive Line

Dallas Grant, Linebacker

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Line

Teradja Mitchell, Linebacker

Thayer Munford, Offensive Line

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

Josh Proctor, Defensive Back

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End

Tyreke Smith, Defensive Line

Penn State

Jaquan Brisker, Defensive Back

Ellis Brooks, Linebacker

Tariq Castro-Fields, Defensive Back

Sean Clifford, Quarterback

Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver

Arnold Ebiketie, Defensive Line

Jesse Luketa, Linebacker

Mike Miranda, Offensive Line

P.J. Mustipher, Defensive Line

Purdue

Zander Horvath, Running Back

Chris Jefferson, Defensive Back

Rutgers

Olakunle Fatukasi, Linebacker

Tyshon Fogg, Linebacker

Ifeanyi Maijeh, Defensive Line

Bo Melton, Wide Receiver

Isaih Pacheco, Running Back

Wisconsin

Logan Bruss, Offensive Line

Danny Davis III, Wide Receiver

Jake Ferguson, Tight End

Matt Henningsen, Defensive Line

Faion Hicks, Defensive Back

Kendric Pryor, Wide Receiver

Jack Sanborn, Linebacker

