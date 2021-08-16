Big Ten Daily: Ohio State Transfer Ryan Jacoby Announces Commitment to Pittsburgh

Ohio State transfer Ryan Jacoby commits to Pittsburgh, Indiana basketball earns to wins in The Bahamas and Rutgers earns a commitment from a 2022 three-star offensive lineman. Here's the latest from around the conference.

Ohio State offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby, who entered the transfer portal last Monday, has found a new program to call his home.

He announced his commitment to Pittsburgh in a Tweet below. Jacoby is a former four-star recruit but never found his way onto the field with the Buckeyes in three seasons.

Jacoby is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman from Mentor, Ohio. Before entering the college ranks, Jacoby was the 283rd ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports. He also was the 23rd ranked tackle in the country and the seventh-ranked recruit in Ohio for the class of 2019.

He committed to the Buckeyes in March of 2018, but will now have an opportunity to start at the tail end of his college career.

Indiana Basketball Sweeps Serbian Club Over the Weekend

The Indiana basketball program collected two exhibition wins this weekend in The Bahamas against Serbian club team BC Mega. The team had 10 official practices leading up to the games.

"It was two months of hard work with these young men, and I was proud of them,'' Woodson said afterward. "To win a game the other night and then bounce back and start the game way they started was nice to see. They were all pumped and ready to play, and that was nice as we move forward.''

The Hoosiers were led by Pitt transfer point guard Xavier Johnson. He had 13 points and a team-high seven assists while also recording a 23 plus/minus rating. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson both had double-doubles against a much bigger opponent. Jackson-Davis had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Thompson had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Jackson-Davis was thrilled that the two months of practice leading up to the trip all paid off. They not only had a great time in The Bahamas and bonded as a team, but they played well, too.

"We've been playing against each other for two months, so it was nice to take it out on someone else,'' Jackson-Davis said. "Overall, I think we grew together as a team. We're all brothers already. We had some adversity today, but we never folded and I think we did a great job of responding in the second half.

"Just listening to Coach Woodson, he told us to relax and that it starts with defense. We got a lot of big stops.''

For more from our Sports Illustrated Indiana site, Hoosiers Now, simply CLICK HERE.

Rutgers Earns Commitment From 2022 Offensive Lineman

Emir Stinette, a 2022 three-star interior offensive lineman from Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia, verbally committed to the Rutgers football program on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 378-pound recruit is ranked as one of the top 100 interior offensive linemen in the cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also rated as the No. 32 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

Before his verbal commitment, seven other programs had extended offers to Stinette, including Arizona State, Maryland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia.

As of now, Rutgers boasts the nation's 14th ranked 2022 recruiting class, which is good for fourth in the Big Ten.

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

MAD MUSHROOM TO HOST SASHA STEFANOVIC PODCAST: Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is doing a weekly podcast on the Sports Illustrated Purdue website, and now the show has a home. It will be broadcast live from Mad Mushroom in West Lafayette every week during the 2021-22 college basketball season. CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is doing a weekly podcast on the Sports Illustrated Purdue website, and now the show has a home. It will be broadcast live from Mad Mushroom in West Lafayette every week during the 2021-22 college basketball season. BIG TEN DAILY, AUG. 15: Former Ohio State star Shaun Wade secured a victory for the Ravens with a fourth quarter interception, Indiana basketball target Jalen Hood-Schifino sets commitment date and Ohio State freshman J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe. CLICK HERE

Former Ohio State star Shaun Wade secured a victory for the Ravens with a fourth quarter interception, Indiana basketball target Jalen Hood-Schifino sets commitment date and Ohio State freshman J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe. HORVATH, JEFFERSON NAMED TO SENIOR BOWL WATCH LIST: Zander Horvath and Chris Jefferson were both named to the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list this week. Horvath is a fifth-year senior for Purdue while Jefferson enters his first season with the program after transferring this offseason. CLICK HERE

Zander Horvath and Chris Jefferson were both named to the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list this week. Horvath is a fifth-year senior for Purdue while Jefferson enters his first season with the program after transferring this offseason. FORMER PURDUE STAR IN FIRST NFL GAME: In his first NFL preseason game, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore recorded five touches for 39 total yards. He helped the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys on Friday night. CLICK HERE

In his first NFL preseason game, former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore recorded five touches for 39 total yards. He helped the Arizona Cardinals in a 19-16 victory over the Cowboys on Friday night. PURDUE SCRIMMAGE: Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. CLICK HERE

Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense. TOP 30 BIG TEN PLAYERS, DAVID BELL: Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry has unveiled more than half of his top 30 conference football players. Coming in at No. 14 was Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell. CLICK HERE

