Preseason AP Top 25 Poll Released, Purdue Football to Play 5 Ranked Opponents

Purdue faces one of the most difficult schedules in all of the college football during the 2021 season. The team will play five of the programs ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released Monday afternoon, and the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide opened as the country's top program for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

The list also featured five Big Ten programs and in-state power Notre Dame. It was already apparent that Purdue football had a difficult 2021 schedule ahead, but the national rankings only solidified that notion.

The unranked Boilermakers are scheduled to face five of the county's top 25 programs during the upcoming season, including two ranked inside the top 10.

Purdue Football 2021 Ranked Opponents

No 4. Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers

No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes

Purdue is also scheduled to play the defending Big Ten West champion Northwestern Wildcats, who were ranked as high as No. 10 in the AP Top 25 in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, the Boilermakers are facing the fourth-hardest strength of schedule in all of college football.

Here's a look at the full list of ranked teams ahead of the 2021 season:

Preseason AP Top 25

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners

No. 3 Clemson Tigers

No 4. Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 11 Oregon Ducks

No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers

No. 13 Florida Gators

No. 14 Miami Hurricanes

No. 15 USC Trojans

No. 16 LSU Tigers

No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers

No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 20 Washington Huskies

No. 21 Texas Longhorns

No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

No. 24 Utah Utes

No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils

