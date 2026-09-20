Live Game Blog for Purdue vs. UCLA with Updates, Analysis & Highlights

Hopefully, you got your nap and enjoyed an extra pot of coffee in preparation for Saturday night's late kickoff between Purdue and UCLA. It's the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams, and the Boilermakers and Bruins are hoping to start league play on the right foot.

For live updates, news, analysis and highlights throughout the game, you can follow Purdue Boilermakers On SI for the latest updates. You can visit this page regularly throughout the night, or simply refresh the page to get up-to-date information.

Purdue vs. UCLA live game blog

Pregame

In the pre-game interview, head coach Barry Odom said Purdue's strength staff and nutrition staff have prepared the team for tonight's 11 p.m. ET kickoff. He says "Our kick time is exactly when we needed it."

Kickoff between Purdue and UCLA is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network. It is the conference opener for both teams.

Purdue injuries

The Boilermakers will be without multiple players on Saturday night, per the team's injury report. Five players will miss the Big Ten opener in Pasadena:

DB Mister Clark (out for game)

OL Joey Tanona (out for game)

DE Elo Modozie (out for game)

TE Kylan Fox (out for season)

DB Raderrion Daniels (out for season)

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) hands the ball off to running back Fame Ijeboi (2). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue Boilermakers

It's no secret what Purdue is playing for this weekend. The Boilermakers have lost 21 straight games to Power Four opponents and have not won a Big Ten game since 2023. A win over UCLA on Saturday night would snap both of those droughts.

Additionally, Purdue hasn't won a Big Ten opener since a 13-9 victory over Illinois in 2021. The Boilers also haven't won a conference opener on the road since a 2010 win over Northwestern in Evanston.

UCLA Bruins

New head coach Bob Chesney is looking to make a statement in his first season at UCLA. The Bruins are already off to a 2-0 start, but a win over Purdue would give the program its first 3-0 start to a season since 2023. A win would also give this team some momentum heading into a long road trip to Maryland next weekend.

UCLA has endured losing seasons in back-to-back years. If UCLA can get off to a 3-0 start, it puts Chesney in a good position to have the Bruins on the right side of .500 at the end of the season.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!