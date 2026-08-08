Healthy George Burhenn Can Do Everything Within Purdue's Offense

The last two seasons haven't gone the way George Burhenn has hoped. After closing out the 2023 campaign with a five-catch, 74-yard performance and scoring a touchdown in a win over Indiana, the tight end has been hammered with injuries that have kept him sidelined.

Burhenn has appeared in just eight games of the last two seasons. He played in the first four games last year for Purdue, totaling nine receptions for 94 yards before an injury ended his 2025 season.

Since that injury, though, Burhenn has worked hard to get back on the field. A few days into fall camp, he's feeling as well as he's ever felt.

"I'm feeling great," Burhenn said. "I'm just glad to be back out here, ready to go through the grind and get back to where I need to be."

Burhenn has played in 19 games since arriving at Purdue. He has totaled 15 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown. In spurts, we've seen how the tight end can impact the game offensively for the Boilermakers, but those injuries have derailed his development.

Determined not to let injuries dictate his progress, Burhenn has used the last eight months to his advantage. He's continued to work his way back and now feels like he can be a true difference-maker for Purdue when the season kicks off on Sept. 4 against Indiana State.

"Having the offseason before that to get healthy, get stronger, get bigger," Burhenn said. "Getting through spring healthy, and then summer, getting through that healthy, was huge from a development standpoint."

Burhenn can do it all for Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81) is tackled. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Burhenn has excellent size at the tight end position. He's already demonstrated the ability to make plays in the passing game, but he's also improved as a blocker during his time in West Lafayette.

Head coach Barry Odom spoke highly of the impact Burhenn can make when he's at full strength during Big Ten Football Media Days in July.

"He can play every spot on the field; any wide receiver position, he can be in-line tight end, off the ball with the things we like to do," Odom said. "He can create matchups that are in our favor. If we can stay healthy at that spot, and the things he's been through, the resolve he has shown, you would think the football world would allow that to happen."

Burhenn insists that he's not the only one in the tight end room who can make a difference. The Boilers have eight tight ends on the roster, including UCF transfer Kylan Fox.

"We can do everything: blocking, receiving," Burhenn said. "Everybody in that room can do everything. It's pretty awesome."

Purdue needs more production from its tight ends this fall, with Burhenn being the primary candidate for a breakout season in 2026. He doesn't want a big year for himself, though; he wants to help the Boilermakers win football games.

It might be easy for Burhenn to fear looking to the past given his injury history and Purdue's struggles on the gridiron. That's why he and his teammates are focusing on each individual day and making the most out of it.

"Honestly, it's not even about last year. It's about this year; we want to win," he said. "When we say we're on a mission, it's the next game, next rep, next practice, next play. That's what our main focus is, not trying to look forward too much, just taking every day head on, every rep head on."

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