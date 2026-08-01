Projecting Purdue Football's Week 1 Starters as Fall Camp Begins

Fall camp is right around the corner in West Lafayette as Purdue enters Year 2 of the Barry Odom era. There was plenty to fix during the offseason, as the Boilers finished with a 2-10 record and failed to win a Big Ten game in 2025.

Predicting the starters at each position prior to fall camp can be tricky, especially with so many incoming transfers and freshmen. Still, there are a handful of players who have already proven they should be atop the depth chart when Purdue hits the field in Week 1 against Indiana State.

Who are the frontrunners at each position? How will the depth chart look on Sept. 4 when the Boilers hit the turf at Ross-Ade Stadium for the first time in 2026? Here are our predictions.

Offense

Quarterback

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starter: Ryan Browne

This is the only position battle that is really a certainty heading into fall camp. Browne was Purdue's starter during the 2025 season and Barry Odom has expressed complete confidence in his junior quarterback to lead the offense again this fall after throwing for 2,153 yards and nine touchdowns last year. The only real question about this position is the battle for the backup spot.

Running back

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starter: Fame Ijeboi

Purdue has better depth at running back this fall, and there are four guys who could get several carries for the Boilermakers, all bringing something different to the backfield. Ijeboi's physical style, vision and speed put him in the catbird seat to win the starting job in West Lafayette. Jerrick Gibson, Travis Terrell Jr. and Antonio Harris will all compete for that spot, too.

Wid receciver

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) catches a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Bisi Owens, De'Nylon Morrissette, Asaad Waseem

This is another position where Purdue has several potential options. Owens is a player who performed at an extremely high level at Penn and provides Purdue with great quickness. Morrissette was expected to be a difference-maker in the passing attack last fall but missed the entire season due to injury. Waseem had nearly 700 yards last season at FAU. Others who will be in the mix are Xavier Townsend, Jesse Watson, Chauncey Magwood, Jaylan Hornsby and Ricky Sampson.

Tight end

Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81) runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected starter: George Burhenn

What can Burhenn do at the tight end spot when he's healthy for a full season? Odom has raved about the tight end's versatility. He can be a reliable target in the passing game, is a good blocker and can also line up at receiver, if necessary. The Boilermakers like Kylan Fox and Ar'Mari Towns at tight end, but Burhenn is clearly the leader at that position heading into fall camp.

Offensive line

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Joey Tanona (79) lines up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Joey Tanona (LT), Micah Banuelos (LG), Boaz Stanley (C), Marques Easley (RG), Nuku Mafi (RT)

Tanona was injured during spring ball, but this was a consistent lineup that was utilized, which likely means it will be the offensive line that Purdue trots onto the field in Week 1. The additions of Banuelos, Stanley and Mafi from the transfer portal really helped the Boilers from a size and experience standpoint up front. This group building continuity will be huge for Purdue's success.

Defense

Defensive line

Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Curt Neal (92) celebrates. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Curt Neal, TJ Lindsey

Stopping the run was a big issue for the Boilers defensively last season. Adding Neal, who has Big Ten experience at Wisconsin and Illinois, should be a nice boost in the trenches. Purdue also gets TJ Lindsey back after missing the final nine games of 2025 due to injury. There will be some battles up front with Ian Jeffries, Wisdom Simms, Rodney Lora and freshmen Kobe Cherry and Josiah Hope, but Neal and Lindsey are the two we're rolling with right now.

Defensive end

Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos (2). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: CJ Madden, Keyshawn Burgos

This is another position group that could fluctuate a bit throughout the season. Madden is still waiting for his breakout year and Burgos transferred into the program from Virginia Tech. Elo Modozie is someone who could factor into the equation after spending last year at Georgia. There isn't a ton of depth at the edge, but there are some skilled players.

Linebacker

Purdue linebacker Charles Correa (5) sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Charles Correa, Jojo Hayden, Tre Moore

Correa is going to be the leader of the defense and has the potential for a big year in West Lafayette. Who will accompany him at the linebacker spot? A pair of transfers in Hayden and Moore make the most sense heading into fall camp. Hayden played at Illinois and Moore was a problem while at San Diego. This is a group that needs to put pressure on the quarterback, help stop the run and make plays defensively. This trio is a great combination of experience and talent.

Defensive back

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Smiley Bradford (6) catches a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Mister Clark, Hudauri Hines, Jaden Mangham, Smiley Bradford

Purdue's secondary fell short of expectations last season, so Odom and his staff added some proven playmakers at defensive back. Clark and Mangham are players who can force turnovers and create extra opportunities for the offense. Hines was arguably the top secondary player for the Boilermakers last season and Bradford has shown potential during his time in West Lafayette. This is the unit that needs to make a giant leap in 2026.

Special teams

Kicker

A football sits on the goal line. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected starter: Seth Turner

Turner is the only kicker on Purdue's roster with any experience, though he was only the kickoff specialist. He has not attempted a field goal in any college game, but neither has Jack Weeter or Jacobo Echeverria Lozano. This is going to be an interesting in fall camp.

Punter

Purdue Boilermakers special teams coordinator James Shibest. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected starter: Dylan Drennan

There's a two-man battle for punting duties in West Lafayette. Drennan transferred in after earning second-team All-MAC accolades at Buffalo last season. Sam Dubwig returns to Purdue, but did not play in any games. Drennan is the experienced punter of the two and will likely be the starter this fall.

Long snapper

A detail view of a Purdue Boilermakers helmet. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Projected starter: Luke Raab

Raab was Purdue's long snapper last season and is the only player with that position designation on the team's roster heading into 2026. He has this job on lockdown.

Kickoff return

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Xavier Townsend (4). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected starters: Xavier Townsend, Travis Terrell Jr.

Both Townsend and Terrell have shown their shiftiness at their previous schools. That's what you want in a kickoff return man. They also both possess good speed and excellent vision. Both are capable of making plays in the return game to provide the Boilermakers with a spark on special teams.

Punter return

Jackson State running back Travis Terrell Jr. (0) pumps up the crowd. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected starter: Travis Terrell Jr.

You can probably insert either Terrell or Townsend here, but Terrell appears to have a bit more playmaking skill, so he gets the nod. It wouldn't be a surprise if Townsend is the one fielding punts in Week 1, though.

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