'He's a Warrior': Sanoussi Kane Carving Out Role in Purdue Defense After Return From Injury

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm wasn't sure if junior safety Sanoussi Kane would be ready in time for fall training camp, let alone the team's season opener against Penn State.

After appearing in 13 games, including one start for the Boilermakers a year ago, Kane needed offseason surgery due to decayed cartilage and a stress fracture in his hip. It was an issue he had been dealing with since Purdue's 40-29 win over Michigan State.

But after rehabbing, Kane returned to the field much quicker than expected, allowing him to get playing time early in the 2022 season. He may not be at full strength quite yet, but he's been ready to make plays for the Boilermakers when his name is called.

"Wish we had more guys like Sanoussi Kane," Brohm said. "He's a warrior and loves football and he can hit. He can tackle. He plays hard. He'll play through nicks and bruises."

The decision to have surgery was made back in April after Kane tried to manage his injury while participating in the team's winter workouts. After the procedure, his rehabilitation consisted of strength training and mobility to get back to form.

In the time he was unable to see the field, Kane kept in touch with former Purdue star receiver David Bell, someone he's been close to since coming to West Lafayette. He credited Bell for keeping him in the right mindset and steering him in a positive direction.

"It's a fork in the road, but now we just gotta go attack it," Kane said. "I like to think that I just attack everything that I do in life. It really was just an obstacle in the way, so I just felt like I'm gonna get through it, and I'm gonna help and contribute to my team."

During the 2021 season, Kane registered just seven tackles, which included four solo takedowns. He was even named a starter at the end of the season for the team's matchup against Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The stage wasn't too big for the Harlem, N.Y., native, and he helped contribute to a thrilling 48-45 overtime victory at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

"If you're not confident in yourself, you're just gonna fold in those types of situations," Kane said. "I just felt good about it. I felt good about my preparation throughout that whole entire month."

The experience gave him confidence not only in his physical abilities but also in his mental fortitude. Kane has been cross-trained at both cornerback and safety, and he now aims to be an extension of co-defensive coordinator Ron English's scheme when he's on the field.

With his knowledge of the defense, the Boilermakers were confident in Kane's playing time against the Nittany Lions last Thursday. At safety, he finished with three total tackles and a pass breakup.

English admitted that Kane has earned more opportunities than he ended up seeing in the season opener, but the junior will be a key piece in the secondary's depth moving forward.

"Sanoussi didn't play as much because we didn't want to put a heavy load on him," English said. "But I think he can handle more. I see him as a starter. To me, they're all good players, and they're all good enough to play equally. And if we want them to stay healthy all year, that kind of has to happen."

For Kane, a quick return paid off in the form of an opportunity to make an impact — and make mistakes — on defense. He'll be able to evaluate his performance and continue improving as he returns to full form.

"Just going out there, actually being able to make those plays, it's things that you study on film and things of that nature," Kane said. "It's really just going out there and becoming a football player again."