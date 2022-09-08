Purdue Football Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Matchup Against Indiana State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Before Purdue football's Week 2 matchup with Indiana State this weekend, coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday and gave some insight as to who may not suit up for the Boilermakers.

Senior wide receiver Broc Thompson, who has slowly made his way back to the field and made three catches in the team's season opener against Penn State, will be a game-time decision on Saturday. He was banged up and helped off the field against the Nittany Lions, but he still contributed 28 yards in the passing game.

Thompson set career-highs with 30 receptions and 457 yards in his first season with the Boilermakers after transferring from Marshall. He tallied seven catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns in the team's victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, enough to be recognized as the game's Most Valuable Player.

Redshirt junior defensive end Joe Anderson will also be a game-time decision for the Boilermakers with an undisclosed injury. He appeared in three games last season for Purdue and registered three tackles while also finishing the year with one sack. He did not record any stats against Penn State last Thursday.

Brohm also said that junior wide receiver Elijah Canion, a transfer this offseason from Auburn, will not suit up for Purdue. He saw one target in the team's game against Penn State, a contested opportunity in the second quarter that was broken up by Nittany Lions cornerback Johnny Dixon.

Canion caught four passes going for 46 yards during the 2021 season for the Tigers. He announced his transfer to Purdue on Dec. 15, 2021, and was a full participant in the team's spring training camp.