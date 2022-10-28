How to Watch Iowa's Game Against Northwestern on Saturday

As Purdue football enjoys a bye in Week 9, its next opponent, Iowa (3-4, 1-3 in the Big Ten), is getting set for a matchup with Northwestern (1-6, 1-3) on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Boilermakers will return to action next weekend against the Hawkeyes on Nov. 5 inside Ross-Ade Stadium. But for those wanting one last look at Iowa, you can find the start time, television information and live stream below:

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern

When: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29

3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29 Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Livestream: Watch fuboTV (Start your free trial!)

When asked if he would have the television on this Saturday for the matchup, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm implied that he would try to avoid watching other games and keep the team focused on preparing for its next opponent.

"We're watching so much now just to try to see how we can improve," he said on Tuesday during the team's bye week. "But normally when you've lost, and you're trying to figure out a way to win, you kind of avoid watching a little bit.

"But of course, it'll be on and I know that. We've got a good stretch of teams coming up, and we've got to get ready to go. So we'll continue to tweak things as we can to get ready for Iowa."

Despite dropping their last three games, the Hawkeyes are 11.5-point favorites at home in a showdown with the Wildcats, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 38 points as of Friday morning.

Iowa leads Northwestern 52-28-3 in the all-time series between the two programs, but the Hawkeyes have lost four of their last six games against the Wildcats and haven't defeated their Big Ten West foe at Kinnick Stadium since the 2014 season.

Opening the 2022 college football season, Iowa registered three victories in its first four games. However, a string of losses against ranked opponents Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State has sent the team to the bottom of the Big Ten West alongside Minnesota.

-----

