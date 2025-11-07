How to Watch No. 1 Ohio State vs. Purdue with TV Info, Stats, Preview and Prediction
On Saturday afternoon, the nation's No. 1 team heads into West Lafayette for a Big Ten showdown. Top-ranked Ohio State will play Purdue in Ross-Ade Stadium, hoping to keep its perfect record intact. The Boilermakers, on the other hand, are still searching for their first conference win since 2023.
This weekend's matchup marks the first time Purdue has hosted the nation's No. 1 team since 1989 (Notre Dame). Can the Boilers pull off another upset of the Buckeyes? Or is Ohio State poised for another dominant victory?
Here's everything to know about Saturday's game.
#1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (2-7, 0-6 Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,441 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (sideline).
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); SiriusXM Ch. 139; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sidelines), Rob Blackman (producer).
- Spread: Ohio State is a 29.5-point favorite over Purdue, per FanDuel on Nov. 6, 2025.
- All-time series: Ohio State leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 43-15-2.
- Last meeting: Ohio State defeated Purdue 45-0 on Nov. 9, 2024, in Columbus.
- Weather: Conditions could be chilly and wet in West Lafayette on Saturday night. Per Weather.com, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. The good news? Rain isn't expected to hit the area until 6 p.m. With kickoff set for 1 p.m., the game may not be threatened by bad weather. The high for Saturday is projected to be 55 degrees, and the low is expected to be 41 degrees. The temperature at kickoff is predicted to be 54 degrees, and the wind is projected to be between 3 and 7 mph out of the west.
Team stats
Offense
Offensive stats
Ohio State Buckeyes
Purdue Boilermakers
Scoring
36.6 ppg
22.1 ppg
Rushing yards
153.25 ypg
141.22 ypg
Passing yards
284.3 ypg
234.1 ypg
Total yards
437.5 ypg
375.3 ypg
Turnovers
5
17
3rd down %
54.22%
39.32%
Red zone %
90.48%
72.73%
Defense
Defensive stats
Ohio State Buckeyes
Purdue Boilermakers
Scoring allowed
6.9 ppg
27.0 ppg
Rushing yards allowed
81.75 ypg
160.56 ypg
Passing yards allowed
133.0 ypg
234.4 ypg
Total yards allowed
214.8 ypg
395.0 ypg
Takeaways
10
7
Opp. 3rd down %
25.96%
37.72%
Opp. red zone %
53.33%
76.32%
Players to Watch
Purdue Boilermakers
- Ryan Browne, QB — Browne has provided Purdue's offense with arm talent and a mobile threat at the quarterback position. He's battled inconsistency this season, particularly with turnovers, but he's been able to move the offense down the field. Browne has thrown for 1,822 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns for the year.
- Michael Jackson III, WR — Jackson continues to be one of Purdue's most consistent receivers this season, though he still hasn't caught a touchdown pass since the season opener against Ball State. The skilled receiver has 50 receptions for 456 yards, catching at least three passes in eight of the Boilermakers' nine games.
- includeMani Powell, LB — One of the top tacklers in the country, Powell has played all over the field this season for the Boilermakers. He's racked up 81 tackles, which includes 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He's been one of Purdue's best defensive players this season.
- Charles Nunnally IV, DL — Nunnally has really played well over the last month of the season. He's tallied 5.5 of his 7.5 tackles for loss since the Oct. 4 game against Illinois. He's also Purdue's top pass rusher, totaling five on the season. He's been excellent at causing chaos in the backfield for opponents this year.
Ohio State Buckeyes
- Julian Sayin, QB — Sayin is on pace for a historic year at Ohio State. He's completing nearly 81% of his passes while throwing for 2,188 yards with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions. It's not like the Buckeyes are conservative with the passing attack; they're averaging more than 27 pass attempts per game. There's a good reason why Sayin is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season.
- Jeremiah Smith, WR — There may not be a more talented receiver in college football than Smith. He's as sure-handed as any player in the country and can be utilized as a deep threat in Ohio State's passing attack. He's already hauled in 55 catches for 725 yards and nine touchdown receptions. Even with defenders draped over him, Smith is capable of hauling in passes.
- Caden Curry, DE — Curry has essentially lived in opposing backfields this season. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end is responsible for 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four additional quarterback hurries. There hasn't been any offensive lineman capable of containing Curry yet this season.
- Caleb Downs, DB — Teams will do their best to avoid throwing in Downs' direction; he's just that talented. Last year, he had six pass break-ups and two interceptions to go along with 82 tackles. This year, the safety has two interceptions and three tackles for loss. He may not have quite as much production as he had a year ago, but he can still be disruptive.
The Coaches
Barry Odom, Purdue
Odom is in his first year at Purdue after a successful two-year run at UNLV. The Rebels won 20 games in the past two seasons, reaching the Mountain West Championship Game each of the last two years. It was an impressive turnaround for a program that has struggled to find and sustain success over the course of its history.
Now, Odom comes to Purdue hoping to turn things around in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers ended the 2024 campaign with a 1-11 record. Although many would consider this a rebuilding project, Odom has refused to use that terminology with his team.
This year will be Odom's seventh as a college head coach. He was at Missouri from 2016-19, posting a 25-25 record and reaching a bowl game twice in that span. As an assistant coach, Odom has worked at Missouri (2003-15) and Arkansas (2020-22).
- Overall record: 46-40
- Record at Purdue: 2-7
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Day is in his seventh season at the helm in Columbus, taking over for Urban Meyer following the 2018 campaign. The former Ohio State has had incredible success, leading the Buckeyes to four College Football Playoff appearances, two Big Ten titles, and a national championship last season.
It's been an impressive run for someone who had no prior experience as a head coach. Before taking over at Ohio State, he worked under Meyer for just two seasons, serving as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, and taking over primary offensive coordinator duties in 2018. Before that, Day spent the previous two years in the NFL, working as the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.
A former New Hampshire quarterback, Day began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2002, working as the tight ends coach. He was then a graduate assistant at Boston College from 2003 through 2004. He would have later stops at BC from 2007-11 as the wide receivers coach and again from 2013-14 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also worked at Florida (2005) and Temple (2006 and 2012).
- Overall record: 78-10
- Record at Ohio State: 78-10
Preview and Prediction
Everyone is familiar with Purdue's success against top-five-ranked opponents. They're also likely aware that the Boilermakers have had unprecedented success against the Buckeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium since 2000. But history won't mean much this weekend.
It's an extremely long shot for Purdue to upset the top-ranked Buckeyes this weekend. Ohio State is allowing just 6.9 points per game this season, and the Boilermakers have struggled to find the end zone at times this season.
The biggest problem? Ohio State's red zone defense is the best in the country, allowing points on just 53.33% of visits for opponents. Purdue's offense ranks 127th nationally in red zone success rate, scoring points just 72.73% of the time.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Sayin is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and he's throwing the ball to Smith and Carnell Tate, two of the game's top receivers. Purdue's secondary has played better in recent weeks, but it's no match for the skill and talent in Ohio State's passing attack.
Because the Boilermakers have nothing to lose, I do believe they'll pull out a few tricks. If they're able to connect on a few of those, maybe things will be interesting in the second half. However, if Ohio State's defense shuts down those plays, this one could be decided quickly in West Lafayette.
- Score Prediction — Ohio State 41, Purdue 10
