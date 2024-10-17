How to Watch Purdue Football vs. No. 2 Oregon
We have another Friday night showdown in the Big Ten. This week, No. 2 Oregon travels to West Lafayette to play Purdue — a program with a history of pulling off upsets over teams ranked in the top-two.
Can the Boilermakers do the unthinkable on Friday night? Or will the Ducks cruise to a 7-0 start? Here's how you can watch this weekend's Big Ten matchup.
How to watch Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-5, 0-3 in Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (6-0, 3-0 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,441)
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Oregon is a 27.5-point favorite over Purdue, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Oregon 2023 record: 12-2 overall, 8-1 in the Pac-12
- Series history: Oregon leads the all-time seres 2-1
- Last meeting: Purdue and Oregon last played on Sept. 12, 2009 in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks defeated the Boilermakers 38-36 in a thrilling night game. Oregon quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for 163 and rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown. Purdue running back Ralph Bolden had a big day, piling up 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It was a back-and-forth game, but ultimately, a two-point conversion attempt late in the game from Purdue failed and Oregon secured the win.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in West Lafayette is 69 degrees and the low is 36 degrees. At kickoff, the predicted temperature is predicted to be 55 degrees and there is 0% chance of rain. Wind is expected to be between 5-to-8 miles per hour out of the southeast.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season has gotten off to a roller coaster start, with Purdue defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the opener and falling 66-7 to Notre Dame and Oregon State 38-21 in the first three games of the 2024 campaign. Purdue enters Saturday's game 0-3 in Big Ten play with losses to Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Dan Lanning, Oregon: Lanning is in his third year at the helm at Oregon. Through his first two seasons, he led the Ducks to a 22-5 record, hitting a double-digit win total each year. He's also 2-0 in bowl games since arriving in Eugene. Lanning was hired at Oregon after serving four years on Georgia's staff under Kirby Smart. He started as the outside linebackers coach in 2018 before adding defensive coordinator duties to his role from 2019-21. He was a member of a Bulldogs staff that won a national championship in 2021. Now, he's trying to lead Oregon to its first national title in program history.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State (L, 38-21)
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (L, 28-10)
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin (L, 52-6)
- Oct. 12: at Illinois (L, 50-49 OT)
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Oregon 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Idaho (W, 24-14)
- Sept. 7: vs. Boise State (W, 37-34)
- Sept. 14: at Oregon State (W 49-14)
- Sept. 21: OFF
- Sept. 28: at UCLA (W 34-13)
- Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State (W, 31-10)
- Oct. 12: vs. Ohio State (W, 32-31)
- Oct. 18: at Purdue
- Oct. 26: vs. Illinois
- Nov. 2: at Michigan
- Nov. 9: vs. Maryland
- Nov. 16: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 23: OFF
- Nov. 30: vs. Washington
