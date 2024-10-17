Purdue vs. Top 2: Can Boilers Add Win Over Oregon to Major List of Upsets?
They haven't earned the moniker "Spoilermakers" for no reason. Sure, on paper, No. 2 Oregon looks like it will cruise to a 7-0 start to the season after Friday night's matchup against Purdue. But these are the games the Boilers have thrived in throughout their history.
An unranked Purdue team has defeated a top-two team nine times since 1950 — most of any school all-time. Following Saturday night's win over Ohio State, Oregon will take that No. 2 ranking into a haunted Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette Friday night.
It would be an incredibly tall task for Ryan Walters' squad to pull off the upset. The Boilers enter this week's game with a 1-5 record, having lost four of those games in blowout fashion. Their lone victory came against FCS foe Indiana State in the opener.
Oregon, on the other hand, has looked more impressive with each passing week. The Ducks started off sluggish, finding themselves in battles against Idaho and Boise State in the first two weeks. Then, they defeated Oregon State, UCLA and Michigan State in consecutive games — all wins by three touchdowns or more.
Then, last Saturday, Dan Lanning's squad posted an impressive 32-31 victory over Ohio State. Oregon is riding high heading into West Lafayette, to say the least. Can Purdue spoil another team's season this weekend?
Why Purdue could upset No. 2 Oregon
Heading into Friday night's game, it does seem unlikely that Purdue would get its 10th program win agaisnt a top-10 squad as an unranked team. But there might be some things working in the Boilers' favor.
First, Purdue is coming off its most impressive performance of the season, nearly upsetting No. 23 Illinois in Champaign. The Boilers lost 50-49 in overtime, but overcame a 27-3 deficit in the third quarter to provide an exciting finish.
The Boilermakers may have found their new starting quarterback in that game, with Ryan Browne throwing for 297 yards, rushing for 118 more and throwing three touchdown passes without a turnover.
Plus, Oregon is coming off an emotional win over Ohio State at home last weekend. It has to make a cross-country trip to West Lafayette and will play the game on short rest. Could the timing of this week's kickoff hurt the Ducks?
Oregon enters the game as a 27.5-point favorite (per FanDuel.com). The Ducks are a significantly better team than Purdue. But in a game played at Ross-Ade Stadium in the middle of spooky season? Maybe we'll see the return of the Spoilermakers one more time.
List of Purdue's upsets over No. 2 teams (as an unranked team)
Purdue def. No. 2 Iowa 24-7
- Date: October 16, 2021
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
Purdue def. No. 2 Ohio State 49-20
- Date: Oct. 20, 2018
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue def. No. 2 Ohio State 28-23
- Date: Oct. 6, 1983
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue def. No. 1 Michigan 16-14
- Date: Nov. 6, 1976
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue def. No. 2 Notre Dame 31-20
- Date: Sept. 28, 1974
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Purdue def. No. 1 Minnesota 23-14
- Date: Nov. 12, 1960
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Purdue def. No. 1 Michigan State 20-13
- Date: Oct. 19, 1957
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
Purdue def. No. 2 Michigan State 6-0
- Date: Oct. 24, 1953
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue def. No. 1 Notre Dame 28-14
- Date: Oct.10, 1950
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
