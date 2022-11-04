How to Watch Purdue Football's Game Against Iowa on Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football will take the field for the first time since its recent loss to Wisconsin on the road, utilizing a bye week to regroup for the final stretch of the 2022 regular season.

The team welcomes Iowa to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, looking to become bowl eligible for the fourth time under head coach Jeff Brohm and bring the program to a 6-3 record for the second straight season.

"We're going to have to play efficient football, we know that, in all three segments," Brohm said. "We're going to have to play as well as we have all year in order to get a win, and our guys need to understand that. That's how you're going to have to play to win in our conference against the opponents we have coming up, starting with Iowa."

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between the Boilermakes and Hawkeyes:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten)

Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 5

Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

FS1

Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst)

Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)

Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Rob Blackman (sideline)

Purdue is a 3.5-point favorite against Iowa, and the over/under is 38.5 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Iowa was 10-4 overall with a 7-2 record in the conference during the 2021 season.

Purdue leads the all-time series between the two programs, owning a 50-39-3 record against Iowa. The Boilermakers have won the last two games and are 4-1 in the last five meetings.

According to weather.com, at noon ET on Saturday in West Lafayette, it's going to be around 62 degrees with a 48% chance of rain and strong winds from the south at 23 miles per hour.

Last meeting: Purdue 24, No. 2 Iowa 7

The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 16, 2021, inside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue wide receiver David Bell torched the Iowa secondary for 11 catches, 240 yards receiving and a touchdown. On defense, the Boilermakers gave up just 76 yards rushing and registered four interceptions.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 33-32 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 63-42. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Iowa: Kirk Ferentz is in his 24th year with the Iowa football program and has a 182-114 record with the Hawkeyes. He began his collegiate coaching career at Maine, where he spent three seasons before becoming a position coach in the NFL until 1998. His alma mater is UConn (1978).

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 32.8

32.8 Points Allowed: 25.5

25.5 Rush Yards: 130.4

130.4 Pass Yards: 314.2

314.2 Total Offense: 444.6

444.6 Total Defense: 352.8

Iowa's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 16.4

16.4 Points Allowed: 15.8

15.8 Rush Yards: 93.5

93.5 Pass Yards: 155.1

155.1 Total Offense: 248.6

248.6 Total Defense: 265.6

-----

