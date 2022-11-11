How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Game Against Illinois on Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Purdue football looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it hits the road for a matchup with Illinois on Saturday. A win would move the Boilermakers into a tie atop the Big Ten West standings.

The team has won the last five games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign and is 2-1 this season in conference games away from West Lafayette. Purdue is just one win away from also reaching bowl eligibility for the fourth time in six seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between the Boilermakers and Fighting Illini:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 5-2)

Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 5-2) What: Purdue's first road game since a 35-24 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 22

Purdue's first road game since a 35-24 loss at Wisconsin on Oct. 22 When: Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12

Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12 Where: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Announcers: Jay Alter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (Sideline).

Watch fuboTV (start your free trial!) Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)

Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY) Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline)

Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline) Point spread: Purdue is a 6.5-point underdog against Illinois, and the over/under is 44.5 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Purdue is a 6.5-point underdog against Illinois, and the over/under is 44.5 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Illinois was 5-7 overall with a 4-5 record in the conference during the 2021 season.

Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Illinois was 5-7 overall with a 4-5 record in the conference during the 2021 season. Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series between the two programs, owning a 46-45-6 record against Illinois. The Boilermakers have won the last two games and are 4-2 in the last six meetings.

Purdue leads the all-time series between the two programs, owning a 46-45-6 record against Illinois. The Boilermakers have won the last two games and are 4-2 in the last six meetings. Weather: According to weather.com, at noon ET on Saturday in Champaign, it's going to be around 35 degrees with a 0% chance of rain and winds from the west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.

Last meeting: Purdue 13, Illinois 9

The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 25, 2021, inside Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Aidan O'Connell orchestrated a 10-play, 94-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to take the lead and win the game. He completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver TJ Sheffield to push the team to a 3-1 record through the first four games of the season.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 33-33 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 63-43. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Illinois: Brett Bielema is in his second year with the Illinois football program and has a 12-9 record with the Fighting Illini. His alma mater is Iowa (1992).

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 29.4

29.4 Points Allowed: 25.3

25.3 Rush Yards: 125.6

125.6 Pass Yards: 298.0

298.0 Total Offense: 423.6

423.6 Total Defense: 355.3

Illinois' 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 24.8

24.8 Points Allowed: 10.4

10.4 Rush Yards: 192.7

192.7 Pass Yards: 220.6

220.6 Total Offense: 413.3

413.3 Total Defense: 232.2

