How to Watch Purdue Football's Week 3 Matchup With No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday

Purdue football looks to win its second straight road game in a matchup with No. 12 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Here's how to watch, details on the game and the latest on the point spread.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football, after a dominant 49-0 victory over UConn last week, hits the road for the second straight game to take on No. 12 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

This is the first time the two in-state programs have met since 2014, and the Fighting Irish currently lead the all-time series and hold a five-game win streak. Notre Dame is 2-0 on the season and posted a 10-2 record last season that included a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm enters his fifth season at the helm for the Boilermakers and will look to get them a third victory to start the season after finishing with a 2-4 record a year ago. Purdue started the 2020 season with two victories, only to drop its final four.

Both programs will take the field at 2:30 p.m. ET. As of Saturday morning, Purdue is predicted to be a 7.5-point underdog, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 58 points.

Here's everything you know about how to watch, alongside some key details on the game:

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Who: No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers

When: 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch FuboTV

TV Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Drew Brees (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 129

Radio Announcers: Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)

Point spread: Notre Dame is a 7.5-point favorite over Purdue, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

This year's records: Notre Dame 2-0; Purdue 2-0

Last season's records: Notre Dame 10-2; Purdue 2-4.

Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 56-26-2, which includes a current five-game win streak.

Last meeting: On Sept. 13, 2014, Notre Dame beat Purdue 30-14 in South Bend.

Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 21-25 overall record with the program. Brohm previously spent three seasons as a head coach at Western Kentucky. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly is in his 12th year, and he is 83-39 overall with the Fighting Irish.

Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a beautiful day in South Bend, sunny with a high of 84 degrees at kickoff and almost no chance of rain.

Related Stories on Purdue Football

PURDUE MARCHING BAND WILL BE WITHOUT WORLD'S LARGEST DRUM: Purdue's All-American Marching Band will perform without the World's Largest Drum for the first time since 1979 on Saturday when the team travels to South Bend, Indiana, to play No. 12 Notre Dame. CLICK HERE

Purdue's All-American Marching Band will perform without the World's Largest Drum for the first time since 1979 on Saturday when the team travels to South Bend, Indiana, to play No. 12 Notre Dame. DYLAN DOWNING READY TO HELP CARRY THE LOAD: Running backs Dylan Downing and King Doerue combined for 176 rushing yards and a touchdown against UConn last week. The duo will look to continue carrying the load in place of an injured Zander Horvath when the team plays Notre Dame on Saturday. CLICK HERE

Running backs Dylan Downing and King Doerue combined for 176 rushing yards and a touchdown against UConn last week. The duo will look to continue carrying the load in place of an injured Zander Horvath when the team plays Notre Dame on Saturday. BRIAN KELLY HAS HIGH PRAISE FOR DAVID BELL, PURDUE OFFENSE: Purdue's star wide receiver David Bell has 14 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns after the first two weeks of college football. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is aware of his talents ahead of Saturday's game. CLICK HERE

Purdue's star wide receiver David Bell has 14 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns after the first two weeks of college football. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly is aware of his talents ahead of Saturday's game. DREW BREES ON THE CALL FOR PURDUE-NOTRE DAME: Former Boilermaker legend Drew Brees will be a game analyst for NBC Sports when Purdue football takes on Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. He is the program's all-time leader is completions, passing yards and touchdown passes. CLICK HERE

Former Boilermaker legend Drew Brees will be a game analyst for NBC Sports when Purdue football takes on Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. He is the program's all-time leader is completions, passing yards and touchdown passes. HORVATH TO HAVE SURGERY: Fifth-year senior running back Zander Horvath will undergo surgery Tuesday and will miss anywhere from four to eight weeks. Junior King Doerue and redshirt freshman Dylan Downing will be the team's top two options in the backfield. CLICK HERE

Fifth-year senior running back Zander Horvath will undergo surgery Tuesday and will miss anywhere from four to eight weeks. Junior King Doerue and redshirt freshman Dylan Downing will be the team's top two options in the backfield. PURDUE FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE: Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to play Notre Dame for the first time since 2014. CLICK HERE

