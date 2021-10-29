Purdue Football Looking to Bounce Back on the Road Against Nebraska

Purdue football has a 4-3 record this season, including 2-2 in the Big Ten after falling 30-13 against Wisconsin last week. The team goes on the road to play Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After Wisconsin defeated Purdue football 30-13 at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Boilermakers are preparing for their next opponent and will look to get back in the win column Saturday. The team will hit the road to play Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

As of Friday morning, the Cornhuskers are a 7.5-point favorite on their home turf, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. Here's a look at what went wrong last week against the Badgers, who to watch out for and what each of the team's three quarterbacks bring on any given play.

What went wrong against Wisconsin?

Turnovers

Fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw three interceptions against Wisconsin.

Purdue also fumbled the ball twice, and both were recovered by the Badgers.

Wisconsin scored 13 points off of the five takeaways.

Failure to stop the run

Wisconsin recorded 290 total rushing yards against Purdue.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz only passed the football eight times for 52 yards.

Wisconsin running backs Chez Melusi and Braelon Allen combined for 289 and three touchdowns.

Who to watch out for against Nebraska

Quarterback Adrian Martinez

Martinez is a dual-threat player with the ball in his hands, capable of making plays with his arm or his legs.

Martinez has 1,995 yards passing this season and 10 touchdowns.

He is also Nebraska's leading rusher with 433 yards on the ground to go along with another 10 scores.

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

At 6-foot and 205 pounds, Taylor-Britt is a big physical player in the Cornhuskers' secondary.

Nebraska will look to limit Purdue wide receiver David Bell in the passing game, and Taylor-Britt was an All-Big Ten cornerback last season.

Taylor-Britt has a career-high six pass deflections on the season as well as 33 tackles, one sack and one interception.

Purdue quarterbacks' strengths and weaknesses

Fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell

Strengths: Poised in the pocket, accurate passer and one of the team's leaders.

Weaknesses: Not extremely athletic, will occasionally force passes into tight coverage.

Junior Jack Plummer

Strengths: Ability to run and throw the ball, has playing experience and originally win the starting job during fall camp.

Weaknesses: Not as consistent a thrower compared to O'Connell.

Senior Austin Burton

Strengths: A big, physical player that has running capabilities in short-yardage situations and the red zone.

Weaknesses: Not a lot of playing experience, only one start in his career at UCLA before transferring.

NEBRASKA RUNNING BACK RAHMIR JOHNSON BACK AT PRACTICE: The Cornhuskers will have redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson in the backfield Saturday. He is second on the team with 381 rushing yards and has tallied four touchdowns on the ground. CLICK HERE

The Cornhuskers will have redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson in the backfield Saturday. He is second on the team with 381 rushing yards and has tallied four touchdowns on the ground. JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS MATCHUP WITH NEBRASKA: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming road matchup against Nebraska. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!