WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The final home game of Purdue's 2026 season has arrived. The Boilermakers host Wisconsin at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for Senior Day.

Purdue has struggled mightily against Wisconsin over the last two decades. The Badgers have won 18 straight games in the series and haven't lost in West Lafayette since 1997. It's going to be a tall task for the Boilers to get a win on Saturday afternoon.

We've witnssed stranger things in college football, though. Will we see an upset at Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend? Here's the information you need for this week's Big Ten clash.

How to follow along

Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81) scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3 B1G) vs. Purdue (3-7, 2-5 B1G)

Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3 B1G) vs. Purdue (3-7, 2-5 B1G) When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Kickoff: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: Peacock

Peacock TV announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Matt Cassel (analyst), Ashley ShahAhmadi (sideline)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Matt Cassel (analyst), Ashley ShahAhmadi (sideline) Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville), SiriusXM Channel 257

Purdue Global Radio Network | 96.5 FM WAZY (Lafayette), 100.9 FM WKJG (Fort Wayne), 1260 AM WNDE (Indianapolis), 99.5 FM WFNB (Terre Haute), 1450 AM WXVW (Louisville), SiriusXM Channel 257 Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline), Rob Blackman (producer)

Tim Newton (play-by-play), Mark Hermann (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline), Rob Blackman (producer) Live stats: StatBroadcast

Forecast

Nov 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Three iterations of Purdue Boilermakers mascot Purdue Pete. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A warmer-than-usual Senior Day at Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend. Temperatures will push 70 degrees, giving Purdue fans one last beautiful day for tailgating in West Lafayette. Skies will be clear and there's no chance of rain. This will feel more like a late-September, early-October kickoff (via weather.com):

High temperature: 69 degrees

69 degrees Low temperature: 40 degrees

40 degrees Temperature at kickoff: 61 degrees

61 degrees Skies: Clear

Clear Rain chances: 0%

0% Wind: West at 4-9 mph (gusts up to 16 mph)

What to watch

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Nov 14, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) carries the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the offense regain its confidence?

Purdue's offense has grown stale over the last several weeks. The run game has been non-existent, exceeding 100 yards just one time in the last four games. Can the Boilers scheme up some unique plays and find ways to get Fame Ijeboi, Antonio Harris and others more production out of the backfield.

Wisconsin's defense ranks sixth in the Big Ten against the run, allowing 101.6 yards per game on the ground. More impressively, though, the Badgers are permitting only 2.82 yards per carry, which ranks fourth in the conference.

Eliminating explosive plays

Explosive plays have been the Achilles heel for the Boilermaker defense throughout the 2026 season. They have allowed 53 plays of 20 yards or more this season, ranking last in the Big Ten and 130th nationally. Purdue has also allowed 18 plays of 40-plus yards. It's hard to win football games that way.

The Badgers don't have the most explosive offense, ranking 16th in the league with 33 plays of 20 yards or more. Can the Boilers keep that in check? If not, it's going to be another long afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Winning the red zone battle

Neither of these teams have been good inside the red zone this season. Both Purdue and Wisconsin are barely above 55% in their touchdown conversion rate when getting inside the opposing 20-yard line.

The Boilers are converting at a 55.17% rate. Wisconsin is not much further ahead, reaching the end zone 55.27% of the time. The team that can turn those red zone trips into touchdowns will give itself the best chance to win.

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