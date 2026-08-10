Two Boilers Have Likely Sustained Season-Ending Injuries in Fall Camp

Purdue entered fall camp in great health, but after just a few practices, the Boilermakers have already suffered a few setbacks. Head coach Barry Odom revealed on Monday that two players have likely suffered season-ending injuries.

Odom said that transfer tight end Kylan Fox and freshman defensive back Raderrion Daniels both sustained knee injuries during fall camp. It's an unfortunate development out of West Lafayette, as the team just completed its fourth practice of August.

"We've had two knee injuries, and guys will miss significant time," Odom said in a video posted by GoldandBlack.com. "Kylan Fox and Raderrion Daniels, unfortunately. It's unfortunate, and unless something changes, they will both miss the season."

Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Justice Clemons (5) tackles UCF Knights tight end Kylan Fox (1). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fox transferred to Purdue following the 2025 season at UCF. He was expected to factor into Purdue's equation at the tight end position, alongside returner George Burhenn. Last year with the Knights, Fox was responsible for 137 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches.

Daniels was a three-star member of Purdue's 2026 recruiting class and provided depth in the secondary. He accounted for 106 tackles, 34 pass break-ups and 11 interceptions during his high school career.

"You'd love to get through it completely healthy, but unfortunately, [that's the game]," Odom said. "It's unfortunate."

With the NCAA's five-for-five eligibility rule, there is no need for either player to utilize a redshirt season. Daniels will have four years of eligibility remaining next season and Fox will still have two years remaining at Purdue.

Purdue dealt with only one injury to start fall camp

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom walks on the sidelines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers were healthy heading into the start of fall camp on Aug. 6. During Big Ten Football Media Days in late July, Odom was asked about any potential injuries to start practice.

At the time, Odom said that only one player, incoming freshman defensive end Max Carmicle, was dealing with an injury. He said that the freshman underwent an operation in the offseason but still went through conditioning in the summer.

The limitation for Carmicle would come in full 11-on-11 drills. His injury is not expected to keep him sidelined for the entire season. Odom has not provided an update on the freshman defensive end since Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

Purdue opens the season on Friday, Sept. 4 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium.

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