Injury Update Provided on Purdue WR CJ Smith, CB Nyland Green for Notre Dame Game
Ryan Walters doesn't sound optimistic that wide receiver CJ Smith and cornerback Nyland Green will be available for Purdue's in-state rivalry game against No. 18 Notre Dame this weekend. The two Georgia transfers also missed the season opener against Indiana State.
Both Smith and Green suffered injuries in fall camp, keeping them sidelined for Purdue's first game on Aug. 31. At the time, Walters was hopeful they'd be healthy and ready to play against Notre Dame, especially with a bye week sandwiched between the two contests.
Monday, Walters was asked about the status of both players. Neither was listed on the depth chart for Saturday's matchup between the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish.
"I wouldn't anticipate them being out there this week," Walters said during his weekly presser. "They're close, they're really close. You watch them — I have to not watch them work out in rehab, because it's making more excited. I want them to be out there."
Smith has been heralded as the fastest player on the team and could be a complete game-changer for the Boilers offensively. Green is another projected starter in Purdue's secondary.
Unfortunately, it sounds like Purdue will be without those two stars for at least another week. The good news? As much as the Boilers would love a win over Notre Dame, there's still two weeks until Big Ten play kicks off.
Saturday's game at Ross-Ade Stadium is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will air on CBS. It's the first meeting between the two programs since 2021. The Fighting Irish have won six straight against the Boilermakers.
