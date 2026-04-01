Every Player Purdue Basketball Has Offered in the 2027 Recruiting Class

Purdue coach Matt Painter and his staff have been active on the recruiting front with the 2027 recruiting class. The Boilermakers are keeping their eyes on some of the top prospects in hopes of improving the roster moving forward.

Here's an up-to-date look at who all Purdue has offered in the 2027 recruiting class, as well as a brief breakdown of their skills. The national rankings and star ratings come from 247Sports' Composite scores.

Isaiah Hill

Pike Red Devils Isaiah Hill (30) celebrates during the Marion County Tournament championship at Southport High School. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position : Center

: Center Height : 7-feet

: 7-feet School : Pike High School (Indianapolis)

: Pike High School (Indianapolis) National rank : No. 13

: No. 13 Star rating : 5-star

: 5-star Commitment: Undecided

Hill is probably the best shot-blocker in the 2027 recruiting class. He has an excellent presence around the rim, but can also step out on the perimeter and alter shots away from the basket. His length and athleticism make him a tough player to get around on the defensive end. Offensively, Hill runs well in transition and is the ultimate lob threat on fastbreaks or even in half-court offense. This is also a kid who can step out and knock down jump shots at a decent clip.

Reese Alston

Position : Point guard

: Point guard Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 School : Second Baptist School (Houston)

: Second Baptist School (Houston) National rank : No. 14

: No. 14 Star rating : 5-star

: 5-star Commitment: Undecided

Alston isn't just an elite point guard, he's a game-changer in a variety of ways on the basketball court. He has tremendous athleticism and uses it to his advantage on the offensive end. He can break defenders down off the dribble, creating plenty of space to finish at the cup. Alston is an aggressive player with the basketball in his hands, but is also unselfish. This past season, he averaged 22.2 points and 5.3 assists per game. He is also excellent at creating turnovers on the defensive end and pushing the tempo in transition.

Darius Wabbington

Millennium Tigers guard Cameron Holmes (3) defends Sunnyslope Vikings Darius Wabbington (21). | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position : Center

: Center Height : 6-foot-11

: 6-foot-11 School : Sunnyslope High School (Phoenix)

: Sunnyslope High School (Phoenix) National rank : No. 18

: No. 18 Star rating : 5-star

: 5-star Commitment: Undecided

Wabbington is a more traditional big man who likes to play with his back to the basket. He uses his size to back players down in the post and can score using footwork to get defenders off balance. The 6-foot-11 center also has a nice jump hook close to the basket. Wabbington is capable of stepping behind the three-point line and making shots, but it's not the greatest strength of his game. He's also a really strong rebounder, using his size and strength to outmuscle opponents on the glass.

Jaxson Davis

Position : Point guard

: Point guard Height : 6-feet

: 6-feet School : Warren Township High School (Gurnee, Ill.)

: Warren Township High School (Gurnee, Ill.) National rank : No. 51

: No. 51 Star rating : 4-star

: 4-star Commitment: Undecided

There isn't much Davis can't do on a basketball court. He was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season after averaging 23.8 points, 5.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. He can score from every level of the floor. He also draws so much attention, that it creates opportunities for teammates to score. Davis is an outstanding player on both ends of the floor and brings a lot of athleticism to the court.

Jason Gardner Jr.

Fishers High School junior Jason Gardner Jr. shoots around Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Landon Osswald. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position : Point guard

: Point guard Height : 6-foot-1

: 6-foot-1 School : Fishers High School (Fishers, Ind.)

: Fishers High School (Fishers, Ind.) National rank : No. 34

: No. 34 Star rating : 4-star

: 4-star Commitment: Undecided

Gardner is an excellent decision-maker with the basketball in his hands. He uses his ability to drive into the paint to draw defenders in, then kicks it out to a teammate for open shots. He's not afraid to go all the way to the basket if there's a matchup he likes, either. Gardner plays at full speed but can make reads quickly and does a great job of recognizing defensive coverages. He's truly like a quarterback on the floor, seeing things unfold before they happen.

Chase Richardson

Position : Point guard

: Point guard Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 School : Friendswood High School (Friendswood, Texas)

: Friendswood High School (Friendswood, Texas) National rank : No. 72

: No. 72 Star rating : 4-star

: 4-star Commitment: Texas A&M

Richardson is an athletic point guard at 6-foot-2. He's got tremendous ball-handling skills, often beating defenders off the dribble to get to his pull-up jumper or a driving layup. He also possesses the ability to dunk the ball in transition. Richardson has strong passing skills, especially when he's in a fastbreak situation. He's another player who could fit in well at either the one- or two-guard spot.

Chase Branham

Logan-Rogersville's Chase Branham (3) looks to pass. | Michael Gulledge / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position : Combo guard

: Combo guard Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 School : Logan-Rogersville High School (Rogersville, Mo.)

: Logan-Rogersville High School (Rogersville, Mo.) National rank : No. 38

: No. 38 Star rating : 4-star

: 4-star Commitment: Indiana

Probably more of a shooting guard at the college level, Branham is an outstanding shooter who can get open looks in a variety of ways. He moves extremely well without the ball in his hands, cutting hard and getting to his spots on the floor. He can also knock down shots while coming off screens, an required skill for the two guard at the college level. Branham could be utilized as a point guard in some situations, especially since he can create his own shot off the bounce, but his ability to move without the ball and make shots off screens probably puts him more into that two guard slot.

Krager Knueppel

Position : Power forward

: Power forward Height : 6-foot-9

: 6-foot-9 School : Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee)

: Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee) National rank : No. 79

: No. 79 Star rating : 4-star

: 4-star Commitment: Undecided

Knueppel can be effective in both the post and as a stretch-four player because of his versatility. He can battle inside with some of the bigger bodies, but is also capable of stepping out and hitting shots away from the paint. He can also move in transition and defend multiple positions. Knueppel is a good scorer and rebounder and moves well for a player at the four.

Kevin Savage III

Wheeler Wildcats guard Kevin Savage III (2) shoots the ball. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Position : Point guard

: Point guard Height : 5-foot-11

: 5-foot-11 School : Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.)

: Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) National rank : No. 49

: No. 49 Star rating : 4-star

: 4-star Commitment: Undecided

Savage is a true point guard, looking to pass the ball as is top priority. He's an elite passer, using unique angles to get the ball into the hands of the open man or the cutter for easy points. He may not always be looking to score, but he has a solid stepback and isn't afraid to attack the basket. Savage also uses his active hands on the defensive end to create turnovers and get his team out in transition.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!