Postgame Quotes That Matter From Barry Odom After Purdue's 49-10 Loss to Notre Dame

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the third time this season, Purdue left the field on the wrong side of the scoreboard. The Boilermakers lost to No. 3 Notre Dame 49-10, falling to 1-3 on the season.

Purdue struggled to formulate any momentum in any phase of the game on Saturday. The defense surrendered several explosive plays, the offense didn't get past Notre Dame's 40-yard line until the second half and special teams failed on an early fake punt.

After suffering another loss, head coach Barry Odom met with reporters to talk about the outcome. Here are some key quotes following Saturday's contest.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not ready to wave the white flag

The first two seasons of the Odom era in West Lafayette have been a struggle. The Boilermakers went 2-10 last year and currently sit at 1-3 in 2026. He's trying to get this thing turned around, but Purdue continues to come up short.

In his opening statement, Odom reiterated his commitment to the program and his desire to get the train back on track. He understands the frustration, but isn't ready to stop working.

"I grew up in a way that nothing is handed to you, and you have to work for it. And then when you work for it, sometimes it doesn't work out, and you have to keep working," Odom said. "I will give this team, this staff, this organization every ounce of my soul to get this thing right ... Everybody wants it to happen yesterday, just like I do, but we're not there yet.

"We're going to keep chipping away. Everybody wants me to wave the white flag, but that's not in my DNA. Our team is going to come out and fight."

Issues in the secondary

Slowing down opposing passing attacks has been an issue this season and Saturday's game against Notre Dame was no exception. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns while completing 14-of-22 passes.

The biggest problem, though, came from the explosive plays. Carr threw six passes of 17 yards or more. Five of those passes went for at least 27 yards.

"We can't give up in Cover 2, the deep-middle run through, which we did three times today. Cover 0, you have to take away the inside, we did not one time, and it ended up in a big play," Odom said. "I went for it on a fake punt, didn't get it, and gave the defense the short field."

Purdue did record one interception, as Correa picked off Carr in the third quarter. But by that time, Notre Dame had already secured a 35-0 lead. The Boilers were unable to capitalize offensively.

Odom seemed a little frustrated with some of the defensive calls, not just this week, but in previous games, as well. Does that mean there will be a change in terms of play-calling and scheme ahead of next week's Big Ten matchup with Illinois?

"It's been a lot of different calls," Odom said. "You always have to have a deep-middle run-through player. Today, on a couple of different versions of that, No. 1, the boundary safety is too wide and there's going to be overlap there. No. 2, we didn't get enough pass rush. No. 3, we didn't re-route underneath on the seam, which you have to do, and No. 4, the deep-middle run through player got ran by.

"We either have to shelf that and quit calling it, or we have to do all of those things that I just mentioned. If you don't, it's hard to play Cover 2."

Where has the pass rush been?

Throughout the offseason, Purdue talked about playing an "attacking" style of defense. The Boilermakers didn't record a single sack against Carr on Saturday. Worse, they weren't even credited with a quarterback hurry.

Odom credited Notre Dame's offensive line, but also admitted that guys need to start winning matchups for Purdue to have success against the pass.

"I wasn't surprised that we didn't get any today. I was surprised we didn't last week," Odom said. "We've got to be a little more creative, and I thought we were today in some of our pressure patterns. And then there's going to be a point in time, we're going to have to win a one-on-one."

Pass rush wasn't the only issue, as the Boilers failed to create any chaos in the backfield. Purdue ended the contest with only one tackle for loss, which came in the fourth quarter when second- and third-string players were on the field.

The decision for the early fake punt

In the first quarter, Odom decided to roll the dice on a 4th-and-4 from the 50-yard line. The Boilermakers ran a fake punt, getting the ball to Antonio Harris, who was stopped inches short of the first-down marker.

Although it didn't work, it showed that Purdue wanted to be aggressive early and try to create some momentum. The play just didn't work and ended Purdue's drive.

"We knew we needed to be aggressive and try to extend the drive there," Odom said. "Knew that if we got it 4th-and-7 or less we were going to call it if it was on that side of the field. If we would have gotten our eyes outside on one of the blocks instead of inside, instead of six inches short, it would have been a first down."

Four plays later, Notre Dame found the end zone to take a 7-0 lead. It was really the only time in the first half that Purdue's offense had any momentum.

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