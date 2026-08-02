3 Position Groups That Must Improve for Purdue Football to be Successful in 2026

Let's be honest, Purdue needs to improve at every position in 2026 to be successful in Barry Odom's second season in West Lafayette. There are a few units that are more important than others, though.

The Boilermakers are hoping to end their 18-game Big Ten losing streak and climb out of the depths of the conference cellar this fall. Which position groups are most critical to finding success in 2026?

Three specific rooms have to perform at a much higher level in order for Purdue to put some tallies in the win column.

Offensive line

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Ethan Trent (76) lines up for a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Purdue must get better up front to find success this fall. Odom and his staff addressed the lack of depth and experience in the trenches through the transfer portal, bringing in 12-game starter Nuku Mafi from Oklahoma State, veteran South Carolina and Troy lineman Boaz Stanley and former USC lineman Micah Banuelos. All came to West Lafayette in the spring, helping the offense develop some continuity early in the calendar.

With returners Joey Tanona and Marques Easley in the mix, Purdue now has a solid starting lineup that combines a great mixture of size, experience and skill. The Boilermakers also feel much better about their depth, especially with Ethan Trent and Jude McCoskey returning and Jatavius Shivers and Makai Saina transferring into the program. There are also a handful of talented freshmen in Rico Schrieber, Terrell Berryhill Jr. and Brock Brownfield who could work themselves into the rotation.

Yes, Purdue needs more production at running back, better playmaking at wide receiver, and more consistent play at quarterback this year, but none of that matters if the offensive line can't get a stronger push. It's the single-most important position group for the Boilers in 2026.

Edge rushers

Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos (2). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Boilers totaled 24 sacks and 64 tackles for loss last season, decent numbers for a defense that struggled throughout the year. A majority of that production came from the linebacker and defensive tackle positions, though. The edge rushers need to have a bigger impact on the game.

Part of Purdue's problem last season was allowing opposing quarterbacks too much time to throw, allowing a high number of explosive plays. Heading into this season, this is a position group that has a lot to prove. CJ Madden hasn't had his breakout season just yet, but he's capable of making a significant impact.

Adding Elo Modozie from Georgia and Keyshawn Burgos from Virginia Tech are important pieces that add to Purdue's depth up front. This group doesn't have to lead the conference in sacks, but it needs to get more pressure on the quarterback consistently, especiall in third-down situations.

Defensive backs

Northwestern tight end Thomas Gordon (87) dives for a ball under coverage from Purdue defensive back Smiley Bradford (6). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The secondary was arguably the worst unit for Purdue in 2025. Though some of those struggles can be attributed to the defensive ends and a lack of quarterback pressure, the Boilermakers gave up way too many big plays through the air last season.

Purdue's pass defense ranked last in the Big Ten and 110th nationally, allowing 241.7 yards per game through the air. The Boilers also totaled just four interceptions and surrendered more pass plays of 20-, 30-, 40-, 50- and 60-plus yards than any team in the conference. This unit has the largest leap to make during fall camp.

Hudauri Hines is the top-returning player from last year's secondary. Smiley Bradford could also carve out a nice role for himself. But Purdue added playmakers in former Michigan defensive back Jaden Mangham and ex-FIU standout Mister Clark. Don Saunders and John Slaughter also bring experience to the defensive backfield.

The Boilermakers added several new pieces to this unit, and it was essential. Purdue's pass defense has to improve dramatically from last season and be more opportunistic.

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