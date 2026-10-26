Kickoff Time, TV Information Released For Purdue's Homecoming Game vs. Maryland

Purdue now has an official start time for its Homecoming matchup against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Boilermakers will host the Terrapins at 12:30 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium that afternoon.

Big Ten Network will air the clash between Purdue and Maryland. It is just the second noon(ish) kickoff Purdue has had this season. The Boilermakers also played Wake Forest at noon, also a home game.

Purdue's matchup against Maryland is one of just two remaining home games for the Boilers this season. They will also host No. 25 Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 21. That will be the final time Purdue plays at Ross-Ade Stadium this fall.

This week, Purdue is preparing for a trip to State College, taking on a Penn State team that is still searching for its first Big Ten win of the 2026 campaign. Kickoff between the Boilers and Nittany Lions is set for 4:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

Maryland is hosting Illinois at noon ET this week before traveling to West Lafayette.

The all-time series between Purdue and Maryland is tied at 2-2. The Boilers have won the last two meetings, defeating the Terrapins 31-29 in College Park in 2022 and enjoying a 40-14 victory in West Lafayette during the 2019 season.

Terrapins are going through a coaching change

Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland's struggles have continued into the 2026 season, resulting in the termination of head coach Mike Locksley. The Terrapins are 2-5 this year and remain winless in the Big Ten. During the bye week, the athletic department decided to make a change.

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will serve as the program's interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He had been Maryland's co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach since the 2024 season.

Abdul-Rahim has also had stops at Alabama (2014-15), UMass (2019), and Boston College (2020-23). This is his second stint at Maryland, previously working as the defensive backs coach from 2016 through 2018.

The change in College Park could mean one of two things for the matchup against Purdue. Maryland could be checked out and ready to begin looking towards the offseason, or it will play motivated football in its remaining five games.

It will be interesting to see how the Terrapins respond to the coaching change over the remaining five weeks of the season.

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