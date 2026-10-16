Purdue vs. Washington Live Game Blog With Updates, Analysis & Highlights

A great opportunity awaits Purdue on Friday night inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers have won back-to-back games against Illinois and Minnesota and are looking to make it three straight. Washington, which is searching for its first Big Ten win this season, stands in the way.

Both teams have something to prove, setting up a fun and intriguing matchup in West Lafayette. Purdue Boilermakers On SI will be providing live updates, news, analysis and highlights throughout the game. You can refresh this page frequently for the latest information throughout the Friday night showdown.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue vs. Washington live game blog

1st quarter

4:53 — Purdue's offense is really struggling in the first half. Ryan Browne is just 3-of-5 for 20 yards to start. More importantly, though, the Boilers can't get much going on the ground. Fame Ijeboi has five carries for 13 yards. Offensive coordinator Josh Henson needs to get a little more creative with play-calling to pick up some yardage against Washington's defense.

First play of the game and @BoilerFootball comes up with the pick 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uwaTvEkQPx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2026

6:19 — Washington 7, Purdue 0. Great play call from Washington. Elijah Brown connects with Decker DeGraaf for a two-yard touchdown pass. That was an impressive response from Washington after a disastrous drive to start this game.

Washington had a short field to work with because of the Purdue turnover on downs on its first possession. Can the Boilermakers respond?

7:55 — The previous play is under review after Chris Lawson tip-toed down the sideline. This will give the Purdue defense a bit of a break. The Huskies are driving and are knocking on the door of the end zone.

9:14 — Washington is starting to move the ball down the field now. The Huskies picked up a 3rd-and-6 and have gotten the ball down to the Purdue 19-yard line. A good follow-up drive for UW.

11:39 —Purdue attempted to go for it and 4th-and-2, but Fame Ijeboi didn't have much of a chance on that run play. Washington's Jacob Lane makes a great tackle to end the drive. It would have been huge for the Boilers to come away with points there.

14:47 — Hudauri Hines makes one heck of a play to start this game off. Elijah Brown dropped back for a long pass, but Hines had the receiver covered well and intercepts the pass. A great start for the Boilers.

15:00 — Purdue kicks off and Washington's offense will start the game on the field. How will quarterback Elijah Brown start on this drive?

Pregame

Some big news heading into Friday night's game. Washington will not startquarterback Demond Williams Jr., according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He suffered a rib injury last week against Iowa. The Huskies will start Elijah Brown, who threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns while completing 28-of-39 passes. Williams is officially listed as a "game-time decision."

Kickoff between Purdue and Washington is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue is on the verge of getting back on the right side of the .500 mark. With a win over Washington, the Boilermakers would improve to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten heading into the bye week. A bowl berth would be back in the conversation, needing just two victories with five games left on the schedule.

The last time Purdue won three straight games was in November 2022, defeating Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana on its way to a Big Ten West title. This is a chance for the Boilers to head into the bye week with a lot of momentum.

Washington Huskies

Before the season started, Washington was expected to be one of the Big Ten's challengers for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Huskies are hunting their first conference victory. They're 0-3 heading into West Lafayette, seriously hoping they can get in the win column.

Washington has struggled on both sides of the football and will be without starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr., at least for the start of the game. This is going to be a difficult task for Jedd Fisch's team, but perhaps the lack of film on quarterback Elijah Williams will be an advantage for the Huskies.

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