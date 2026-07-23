Not long ago, Purdue was a consistent bowl contender. Under Jeff Brohm, the Boilermakers reached the postseason four times in six years and made a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022. Recently, though, the program has struggled to get conference wins.

Purdue has won just seven games over the last three years and hasn't won a Big Ten contest since 2023. Barry Odom is hoping to change that in his second season in West Lafayette. He believes his 2026 squad is capable of "making a run" and can challenge for a bowl bid.

What are the chances the Boilers can make the postseason after a three-year absence? How close are they to clearing that hurdle?

What does ESPN's FPI say?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom yells down the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you value what ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) says, then it doesn't paint a great picture for Purdue this season. The Boilermakers have been given a 25.1% chance to hit the six-win mark this fall. So, there's a glimmer of hope according to the preseason projections, but it doesn't provide much reason for optimism.

Using its formula, ESPN is predicting a 4-8 season for the Boilermakers in 2026. It would clearly be a step in the right direction, but it would still keep them at home during bowl season, extending the postseason drought to four years.

Purdue has the lowest percentage of any Big Ten team to hit six wins this season. The next lowest program is Michigan State, which has been given a 32.7% chance to make a bowl game.

Who does Purdue need to beat?

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) scores. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you're talking about bowl eligibility, you have to start circling wins on the schedule. With Purdue playing 11 Power Four opponents this season, there aren't many that you'd consider to be guaranteed wins — especially given the recent struggles.

The Boilermakers are going to begin the year 1-0 with a win over Indiana State. That's something that can be said with full confidence. If they can't beat the Sycamores, bowl eligibility isn't going to factor into any part of the equation.

There won't be any other guaranteed victories for Purdue this season. However, if the Boilers are hoping to reach that six-win mark, there are a few "must-win" games on the slate.

Beating Wake Forest at Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 12 and getting a road win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 19 would be a 3-0 start before playing Notre Dame on Sept. 26. That would put Odom's team in a great position to get to .500 this season.

In November, Purdue has a pair of critical home games against Maryland (Nov. 7) and Wisconsin (Nov. 21). Both programs have struggled in recent years and both coaches are likely on the hot seat. Wins over those two teams are a non-negotiable for the Boilers' postseason chances.

That would leave Purdue needing just one more win to reach bowl eligibility. The two best possibilities come in back-to-back weeks in October. On Oct. 3, the Boilermakers travel to play rival Illinois and follow that with a home game against Minnesota. Neither game will be easy, but Purdue is capable of beating those two opponents.

So, the most likely path to six wins includes wins over Indiana State, Wake Forest, UCLA, Illinois/Minnesota, Maryland and Wisconsin.

The other opponents on the schedule will present much greater challenges, making it harder to hit that six-win goal. Also on the slate are Notre Dame (Sept. 26), Washington (Oct. 16), Penn State (Oct. 31), Iowa (Nov. 14) and Indiana (Nov. 28).

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!