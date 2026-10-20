Grading Purdue Football Through the First Seven Games of the 2026 Season

Purdue enters its bye week at 3-4 following a disappointing loss to Washington. Despite the result, the Boilermakers have already surpassed the expectations many people nationally had for them entering the season.

Let's grade Purdue through its first seven games.

Barry Odom: C+

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom stands on the field during warm ups before the game against the Washington Huskies at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barry Odom hasn't been perfect this season, but his stock has risen in my eyes. Purdue had a low bar entering the year: Be competitive enough that Odom's job security wouldn't be in question. Although the Boilermakers sit below .500 at 3-4, he's done enough to avoid the hot seat and has helped Purdue climb out of the Big Ten basement in his second season.

With that being said, I haven't been a fan of how he's handled the Kevin Kane situation. There hasn't been much transparency, and the lack of action has made Odom a partial scapegoat for a defense allowing 413 yards per game. I wish Purdue had been better prepared for a struggling Washington team, but overall, Odom has consistently brought a team with fight to Ross-Ade Stadium this season.

Ryan Browne: A-

Oct 16, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) motions to his team during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There should be little doubt about who Purdue's biggest riser has been this season. Ryan Browne went from throwing 10 interceptions and just nine touchdowns to playing nearly flawless football heading into the Week 7 matchup with Washington. His two interceptions against the Huskies hurt his numbers, but he's still put the Boilermakers in a position to win the majority of their games.

Through seven games, Browne has thrown for 1,822 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The biggest thing keeping him from an A+ grade has been Purdue's lack of production in the red zone. I'd like to see his touchdown numbers increase, and that starts with finishing drives with touchdowns instead of settling for field goals.

Kevin Kane: D

Purdue Boilermakers defensive coordinator Kevin Kane runs a drill during football practice, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

D is for defense, and it's also the grade Kevin Kane receives in his return to West Lafayette as defensive coordinator. There was always going to be criticism of bringing back someone who struggled during his first stint, but Kane had an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong. Unfortunately for Purdue, he hasn't done that, leading a defense that ranks 117th out of 138 FBS teams in yards allowed.

Arguably, the biggest problem with Purdue's defense has been its inability to get to the quarterback. The Boilermakers have recorded just eight sacks through seven games. Kane's defense did force five turnovers against Washington and played well in Purdue's wins over Minnesota and Illinois. Still, the amount of yardage allowed has been unacceptable this fall.

Transfers: B

Oct 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Fame Ijeboi (2) jukes Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Zack Harden (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odom didn't have to attack the transfer portal as aggressively as he did last offseason, but he still brought in some quality pieces. Fame Ijeobi, Asaad Waseem and Xavier Townsend have been game changers on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, Don Saunders and JoJo Hayden have really stood out to me.

However, there have been some misses as well. Texas transfer Jerrick Gibson hasn't been nearly the threat I expected, while Georgia transfer Elo Modozie has barely seen the field. If Purdue can retain some of the transfers who have made an impact, this grade could improve. For now, though, it's a solid B.

Overall (3-4): C+

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers mascot Pete during the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to feel disappointed heading into the bye week after seeing how Friday night against Washington played out. However, Purdue is roughly on track with where I expected it to be and has surpassed the expectations of many people nationally. The Boilermakers weren't supposed to be favored against Washington, but they were, even though they ultimately came up short.

There are things that haven't gone right this season, but Purdue has taken a clear step in the right direction compared to last year. It's important to take a step back and remember where this team stood entering the season. Purdue isn't on track to finish last in the Big Ten for the third straight year, and that progress earns the Boilermakers a C+.

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