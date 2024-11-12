Boilermakers Country

Kickoff Times, TV Designations Announced For Week 13 Big Ten Games

Kickoff times and TV information has been released for Week 13 games in the Big Ten. The weekend is highlighted by the Indiana-Ohio State and UCLA-USC games.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs from Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Kobee Minor (5)
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs from Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Kobee Minor (5) / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Only a few more weeks remain in college football's regular season. In less than one month, teams will be playing in conference championship games and competing for spots in the College Football Playoff.

This week, the Big Ten has released kickoff times and television information for Week 13 games (Nov. 22-23). It should be an interesting week on the gridiron — the second-to-last of the season.

Here is the information for those Week 13 matchups

Big Ten Week 13 schedule

Purdue vs. Michigan State

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 22
  • Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
  • TV information: FOX

Illinois vs. Rutgers

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
  • TV information: Peacock

Indiana vs. Ohio State

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV information: FOX

Iowa vs. Maryland

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network

Northwestern vs. Michigan

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • TV information: Fox Sports 1

Penn State vs. Minnesota

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
  • TV information: CBS

USC vs. UCLA

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
  • Kickoff time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
  • TV information: NBC

