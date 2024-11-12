Kickoff Times, TV Designations Announced For Week 13 Big Ten Games
Kickoff times and TV information has been released for Week 13 games in the Big Ten. The weekend is highlighted by the Indiana-Ohio State and UCLA-USC games.
Only a few more weeks remain in college football's regular season. In less than one month, teams will be playing in conference championship games and competing for spots in the College Football Playoff.
This week, the Big Ten has released kickoff times and television information for Week 13 games (Nov. 22-23). It should be an interesting week on the gridiron — the second-to-last of the season.
Here is the information for those Week 13 matchups
Big Ten Week 13 schedule
Purdue vs. Michigan State
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV information: FOX
Illinois vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: Peacock
Indiana vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
Iowa vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Northwestern vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
Penn State vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV information: CBS
USC vs. UCLA
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Kickoff time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: NBC
