List of Every Purdue First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History
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Over the course of its history, Purdue has produced 22 first-round picks in the annual NFL Draft. Maybe it's not the highest number, but the Boilermakers have produced some highly-skilled football players over the years.
Purdue's most recent first-round pick came in 2022, when defensive end George Karlaftis was selected No. 30 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that, it was Ryan Kerrigan being selected by the Washington Commanders in 2011.
A majority of Purdue's first-round picks came before 1980. Sixteen former Boilermakers were first-round selections between 1937 and 1976. Since then, only six players have been taken in the first round.
Here's the complete list of every Purdue player who has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Player (Position)
Draft year
Selection
Team
George Karlaftis (DE)
2022
No. 30
Kansas City Chiefs
Ryan Kerrigan (DE)
2011
No. 16
Washington Commanders
Dustin Keller (TE)
2008
No. 30
New York Jets
Anthony Spencer (DE)
2007
No. 26
Dallas Cowboys
Rod Woodson (DB)
1987
No. 10
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jim Everett (QB)
1986
No. 3
Houston Oilers
Mike Pruitt (RB)
1976
No. 7
Cleveland Browns
Ken Novak (DT)
1976
No. 20
Baltimore Colts
Larry Burton (WR)
1975
No. 7
New Orleans Saints
Dave Butz (DT)
1973
No. 5
St. Louis Cardinals
Otis Armstrong (RB)
1973
No. 9
Denver Broncos
Darryl Stingley (WR)
1973
No. 19
New England Patriots
Mike Phipps (QB)
1970
No. 3
Cleveland Browns
Leroy Keyes (RB)
1969
No. 3
Philadelphia Eagles
Bob Griese (QB)
1967
No. 4
Miami Dolphins
John Charles (DB)
1967
No. 21
Boston Patriots
Jerry Shay (T)
1966
No. 7
Minnesota Vikings
Don Brumm (DE)
1963
No. 13
St. Louis Cardinals
Len Dawson (QB)
1957
No. 5
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tom Bettis (G)
1955
No. 5
Green Bay Packers
Cecil Isbell (QB)
1938
No. 7
Green Bay Packers
Johnny Drake (RB)
1937
No. 10
Cleveland Rams
Big gaps between first-round picks
One of the things you notice immediately when looking at that list is the gaps between first-round selections. After Kerrigan was selected No. 16 overall in 2011, it took more than a decade until another Boilermaker was taken in the first round, with Karlaftis being selected in 2022 at No. 30.
In 1987, defensive back Rod Woodson was selected No. 10 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Purdue would wait 20 years for its next first-round NFL Draft pick, with defensive end Anthony Spencer going No. 26 to the Dallas Cowboys.
There was also a 10-year gap from when Ken Novak and Mike Pruitt were first-round picks in 1976, to when Jim Everett was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Oilers — later traded to the Los Angeles Rams — in 1986.
Notable non-first-round picks from Purdue
You don't have to be a first-round selection to have an outstanding NFL career. Multiple Boilermakers have proven that, especially within the last 30 years. Several former players from Purdue were selected in later rounds of the NFL Draft and enjoyed tremendous careers at the professional level.
The most notable is Drew Brees, a Super Bowl champion and one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. He was selected with the first pick in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft.
Here's a rundown of some of the other notable Purdue names who had great NFL careers but were taken in a later round of the NFL Draft.
Player (Position)
Draft year
Round (Selection)
Team
Mike Alstott (FB)
1996
2nd (No. 35)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Roosevelt Colvin (DE)
1999
4th (No. 111)
Chicago Bears
Drew Brees (QB)
2001
2nd (No. 32)
San Diego Chargers
Nick Hardwick (C)
2004
3rd (No. 66)
San Diego Chargers
Shaun Phillips (DE)
2004
4th (No. 98)
San Diego Chargers
Bernard Pollard (DB)
2006
2nd (No. 54)
Kansas City Chiefs
Rob Ninkovich (DE)
2006
5th (No. 135)
New Orleans Saints
Cliff Avril (DE)
2008
3rd (No. 92)
Detroit Lions
Kawann Short (DT)
2013
2nd (No. 44)
Carolina Panthers
Rondale Moore (WR)
2021
2nd (49th)
Arizona Cardinals
Derrick Barnes (LB)
2021
4th (No. 113)
Detroit Lions
Aidan O'Connell (QB)
2023
4th (No. 135)
Las Vegas Raiders
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin