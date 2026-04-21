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List of Every Purdue First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

Purdue has produced its fair share of first-round NFL Draft picks over the years. Here's a complete list of which Boilers have been selected in the first round.
Dustin Schutte|
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (Purdue) as the number sixteen overall pick.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (Purdue) as the number sixteen overall pick. | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

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Purdue Boilermakers

Over the course of its history, Purdue has produced 22 first-round picks in the annual NFL Draft. Maybe it's not the highest number, but the Boilermakers have produced some highly-skilled football players over the years.

Purdue's most recent first-round pick came in 2022, when defensive end George Karlaftis was selected No. 30 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that, it was Ryan Kerrigan being selected by the Washington Commanders in 2011.

A majority of Purdue's first-round picks came before 1980. Sixteen former Boilermakers were first-round selections between 1937 and 1976. Since then, only six players have been taken in the first round.

Here's the complete list of every Purdue player who has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Player (Position)

Draft year

Selection

Team

George Karlaftis (DE)

2022

No. 30

Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Kerrigan (DE)

2011

No. 16

Washington Commanders

Dustin Keller (TE)

2008

No. 30

New York Jets

Anthony Spencer (DE)

2007

No. 26

Dallas Cowboys

Rod Woodson (DB)

1987

No. 10

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jim Everett (QB)

1986

No. 3

Houston Oilers

Mike Pruitt (RB)

1976

No. 7

Cleveland Browns

Ken Novak (DT)

1976

No. 20

Baltimore Colts

Larry Burton (WR)

1975

No. 7

New Orleans Saints

Dave Butz (DT)

1973

No. 5

St. Louis Cardinals

Otis Armstrong (RB)

1973

No. 9

Denver Broncos

Darryl Stingley (WR)

1973

No. 19

New England Patriots

Mike Phipps (QB)

1970

No. 3

Cleveland Browns

Leroy Keyes (RB)

1969

No. 3

Philadelphia Eagles

Bob Griese (QB)

1967

No. 4

Miami Dolphins

John Charles (DB)

1967

No. 21

Boston Patriots

Jerry Shay (T)

1966

No. 7

Minnesota Vikings

Don Brumm (DE)

1963

No. 13

St. Louis Cardinals

Len Dawson (QB)

1957

No. 5

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Bettis (G)

1955

No. 5

Green Bay Packers

Cecil Isbell (QB)

1938

No. 7

Green Bay Packers

Johnny Drake (RB)

1937

No. 10

Cleveland Rams

Big gaps between first-round picks

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Rod Woodson (26) in action.
Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Rod Woodson (26) in action. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

One of the things you notice immediately when looking at that list is the gaps between first-round selections. After Kerrigan was selected No. 16 overall in 2011, it took more than a decade until another Boilermaker was taken in the first round, with Karlaftis being selected in 2022 at No. 30.

In 1987, defensive back Rod Woodson was selected No. 10 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Purdue would wait 20 years for its next first-round NFL Draft pick, with defensive end Anthony Spencer going No. 26 to the Dallas Cowboys.

There was also a 10-year gap from when Ken Novak and Mike Pruitt were first-round picks in 1976, to when Jim Everett was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Oilers — later traded to the Los Angeles Rams — in 1986.

Notable non-first-round picks from Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees (15) scrambling against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees (15) scrambling against the Georgia Bulldogs. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

You don't have to be a first-round selection to have an outstanding NFL career. Multiple Boilermakers have proven that, especially within the last 30 years. Several former players from Purdue were selected in later rounds of the NFL Draft and enjoyed tremendous careers at the professional level.

The most notable is Drew Brees, a Super Bowl champion and one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. He was selected with the first pick in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Here's a rundown of some of the other notable Purdue names who had great NFL careers but were taken in a later round of the NFL Draft.

Player (Position)

Draft year

Round (Selection)

Team

Mike Alstott (FB)

1996

2nd (No. 35)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Roosevelt Colvin (DE)

1999

4th (No. 111)

Chicago Bears

Drew Brees (QB)

2001

2nd (No. 32)

San Diego Chargers

Nick Hardwick (C)

2004

3rd (No. 66)

San Diego Chargers

Shaun Phillips (DE)

2004

4th (No. 98)

San Diego Chargers

Bernard Pollard (DB)

2006

2nd (No. 54)

Kansas City Chiefs

Rob Ninkovich (DE)

2006

5th (No. 135)

New Orleans Saints

Cliff Avril (DE)

2008

3rd (No. 92)

Detroit Lions

Kawann Short (DT)

2013

2nd (No. 44)

Carolina Panthers

Rondale Moore (WR)

2021

2nd (49th)

Arizona Cardinals

Derrick Barnes (LB)

2021

4th (No. 113)

Detroit Lions

Aidan O'Connell (QB)

2023

4th (No. 135)

Las Vegas Raiders

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Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.

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