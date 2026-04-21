List of Every Purdue First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

Over the course of its history, Purdue has produced 22 first-round picks in the annual NFL Draft. Maybe it's not the highest number, but the Boilermakers have produced some highly-skilled football players over the years.

Purdue's most recent first-round pick came in 2022, when defensive end George Karlaftis was selected No. 30 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Before that, it was Ryan Kerrigan being selected by the Washington Commanders in 2011.

A majority of Purdue's first-round picks came before 1980. Sixteen former Boilermakers were first-round selections between 1937 and 1976. Since then, only six players have been taken in the first round.

Here's the complete list of every Purdue player who has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Player (Position) Draft year Selection Team George Karlaftis (DE) 2022 No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Kerrigan (DE) 2011 No. 16 Washington Commanders Dustin Keller (TE) 2008 No. 30 New York Jets Anthony Spencer (DE) 2007 No. 26 Dallas Cowboys Rod Woodson (DB) 1987 No. 10 Pittsburgh Steelers Jim Everett (QB) 1986 No. 3 Houston Oilers Mike Pruitt (RB) 1976 No. 7 Cleveland Browns Ken Novak (DT) 1976 No. 20 Baltimore Colts Larry Burton (WR) 1975 No. 7 New Orleans Saints Dave Butz (DT) 1973 No. 5 St. Louis Cardinals Otis Armstrong (RB) 1973 No. 9 Denver Broncos Darryl Stingley (WR) 1973 No. 19 New England Patriots Mike Phipps (QB) 1970 No. 3 Cleveland Browns Leroy Keyes (RB) 1969 No. 3 Philadelphia Eagles Bob Griese (QB) 1967 No. 4 Miami Dolphins John Charles (DB) 1967 No. 21 Boston Patriots Jerry Shay (T) 1966 No. 7 Minnesota Vikings Don Brumm (DE) 1963 No. 13 St. Louis Cardinals Len Dawson (QB) 1957 No. 5 Pittsburgh Steelers Tom Bettis (G) 1955 No. 5 Green Bay Packers Cecil Isbell (QB) 1938 No. 7 Green Bay Packers Johnny Drake (RB) 1937 No. 10 Cleveland Rams

Big gaps between first-round picks

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Rod Woodson (26) in action. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

One of the things you notice immediately when looking at that list is the gaps between first-round selections. After Kerrigan was selected No. 16 overall in 2011, it took more than a decade until another Boilermaker was taken in the first round, with Karlaftis being selected in 2022 at No. 30.

In 1987, defensive back Rod Woodson was selected No. 10 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Purdue would wait 20 years for its next first-round NFL Draft pick, with defensive end Anthony Spencer going No. 26 to the Dallas Cowboys.

There was also a 10-year gap from when Ken Novak and Mike Pruitt were first-round picks in 1976, to when Jim Everett was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Oilers — later traded to the Los Angeles Rams — in 1986.

Notable non-first-round picks from Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees (15) scrambling against the Georgia Bulldogs. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

You don't have to be a first-round selection to have an outstanding NFL career. Multiple Boilermakers have proven that, especially within the last 30 years. Several former players from Purdue were selected in later rounds of the NFL Draft and enjoyed tremendous careers at the professional level.

The most notable is Drew Brees, a Super Bowl champion and one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. He was selected with the first pick in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Here's a rundown of some of the other notable Purdue names who had great NFL careers but were taken in a later round of the NFL Draft.

Player (Position) Draft year Round (Selection) Team Mike Alstott (FB) 1996 2nd (No. 35) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roosevelt Colvin (DE) 1999 4th (No. 111) Chicago Bears Drew Brees (QB) 2001 2nd (No. 32) San Diego Chargers Nick Hardwick (C) 2004 3rd (No. 66) San Diego Chargers Shaun Phillips (DE) 2004 4th (No. 98) San Diego Chargers Bernard Pollard (DB) 2006 2nd (No. 54) Kansas City Chiefs Rob Ninkovich (DE) 2006 5th (No. 135) New Orleans Saints Cliff Avril (DE) 2008 3rd (No. 92) Detroit Lions Kawann Short (DT) 2013 2nd (No. 44) Carolina Panthers Rondale Moore (WR) 2021 2nd (49th) Arizona Cardinals Derrick Barnes (LB) 2021 4th (No. 113) Detroit Lions Aidan O'Connell (QB) 2023 4th (No. 135) Las Vegas Raiders

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