Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Gives Final Thoughts Before Road Game Against No. 21 Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football hits the road for a matchup with No. 21 Minnesota on Saturday, the first of consecutive Big Ten games away from Ross-Ade Stadium. The two teams will kick off inside Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at noon ET.

Following Thursday's practice, head coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to give his final thoughts before the game and provide some updates on several injured players. You can see the entire interview in the video attached to this article.

"I think we had a good week of practice. We understand what we're up against," Brohm said. "We got to continue to improve and work hard and correct any mistakes that we're making to give ourselves a chance.

"But our guys do know that the Big Ten season is competitive. Every week is a new opportunity. Going on the road against a really hot team, this is a great opportunity."

Last week in a 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic, the team was without six starters, including sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell and fifth-year senior cornerback Reese Taylor.

Both players will be game-time decisions entering the game. Linebacker Jalen Graham, running back King Doerue, wide receiver Broc Thompson and offensive lineman Cam Craig will not suit up for the Boilermakers.

Brohm said that both Thompson and Craig will miss an extended amount of time as the team continues to move ahead in the 2022 season.

If O'Connell is unable to suit up, sixth-year senior Austin Burton will make his second consecutive start for Purdue and the third of his college career. Redshirt sophomore Michael Alaimo would also see an opportunity to play in some capacity as well.

Brohm said Alaimo would have a series ready for him late in the first quarter or early in the second, and after dictating his performance, the Boilermakers would assess how they would proceed under center.

Last Saturday against the Owls, Alaimo entered the game for one series, completing one of his two passes for no yards and adding a rush for a gain of seven on the ground.

Purdue looks to snap a four-game losing streak to Minnesota that dates back to Brohm's second season at the helm in West Lafayette.