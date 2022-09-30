How to Watch Purdue Football's Road Game Against No. 21 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue football resumes Big Ten play on Saturday in a matchup with No. 21 Minnesota on the road. The team has won three of its five opening conference games away from Ross-Ade Stadium, including a 24-7 victory over No. 2 Iowa last season.

However, the Boilermakers are 1-4 against the Golden Gophers under coach Jeff Brohm, including a four-game losing streak. Purdue defeated Minnesota 31-17 at home during the 2017 season.

A victory on Saturday inside Huntington Bank Stadium would give the team its first Big Ten win of the season and notch its third win against a ranked opponent in the last four tries.

"I think we had a good week of practice. We understand what we're up against," Brohm said on Thursday. "We got to continue to improve and work hard and correct any mistakes that we're making to give ourselves a chance. But our guys do know that the Big Ten season is competitive. Every week is a new opportunity."

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Minnesota:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) What: Purdue's first conference matchup since its 35-31 loss to Penn State in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1. A win would give the Boilermakers their first win in Minneapolis since 2007.

Purdue's first conference matchup since its 35-31 loss to Penn State in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1. A win would give the Boilermakers their first win in Minneapolis since 2007. When: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 30

Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 30 Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Announcers: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline)

Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Taylor McGregor (sideline) Stream: Watch fuboTV

Watch fuboTV Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)

Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY) Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Mike Herrmann (sideline)

Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Mike Herrmann (sideline) Point spread: Minnesota is a 12.5-point favorite over Purdue, and the over/under is 52 points as of Friday afternoon, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.

Minnesota is a 12.5-point favorite over Purdue, and the over/under is 52 points as of Friday afternoon, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Minnesota was also 9-4 overall with a 6-3 record in conference play during the 2021 season.

Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Minnesota was also 9-4 overall with a 6-3 record in conference play during the 2021 season. Series history: Minnesota leads the all-time series 41-33-3 and has won the last four matchups.

Minnesota leads the all-time series 41-33-3 and has won the last four matchups. Weather: According to weather.com, at noon ET in Minneapolis, it's going to be 63 degrees with a 1% chance of rain and winds from the southwest at 6 miles per hour.

Last meeting: Minnesota 20, Purdue 13

The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 2, 2021, during last season. Minnesota rallied from behind after halftime and pitched a second-half shutout to take down Purdue 20-13 inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers amassed 448 yards of total offense, but poorly-timed sacks and a pair of costly turnovers by quarterback Aidan O'Connell were the difference on a cold and rainy afternoon.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 30-31 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 60-41. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Minnesota: P.J. Fleck is in his sixth season coaching the Golden Gophers. During his tenure, the team has a 39-23 overall record. This is Fleck's 10th season as a collegiate head coach, and he has posted an overall record of 69-45. His alma mater is Northern Illinois (2004).

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 24

24 Points Allowed: 23.2

23.2 Rush Yards: 135.5

135.5 Pass Yards: 311.0

311.0 Total Offense: 446.5

446.5 Total Defense: 319.0

Minnesota's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 45.8

45.8 Points Allowed: 6.0

6.0 Rush Yards: 294.5

294.5 Pass Yards: 248.5

248.5 Total Offense: 543.0

543.0 Total Defense: 187.8

Read More: