Minnesota Enters Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll Ahead of Game Against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a narrow 28-26 victory in Week 4 over Florida Atlantic, Purdue football will return to Big Ten play next Saturday in a road matchup against Minnesota.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for noon ET at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers are now 2-2 on the season and didn't receive any votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll that was released on Sunday.

However, after rolling to an undefeated start through four games, the Golden Gophers entered the rankings for the first time this season, coming in at No. 21. They are also No. 23 in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.

Sep 24, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs for a first down in the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. © Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota traveled to Michigan State for its first road matchup of the year, dominating the Spartans in a 34-7 win. Tanner Morgan completed 23 of his 26 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns while running back Mohamed Ibrahim tallied 103 yards and another score on 22 carries.

There were four conference programs ranked inside the top 25, including Minnesota. Ohio State and Michigan lead the way after both teams picked up Big Ten wins. They came in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Penn State was also ranked, moving up three spots and coming in at No. 11 in the country. No other Big Ten teams received votes this week.

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Week 4, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Georgia (4-0) Alabama (4-0) Ohio State (4-0) Michigan (4-0) Clemson (4-0) USC (4-0) Kentucky (4-0) Tennessee (4-0) Oklahoma State (3-0) North Carolina State (4-0) Penn State (4-0) Utah (3-1) Oregon (3-1) Ole Miss (4-0) Washington (4-0) Baylor (3-1) Texas A&M (3-1) Oklahoma (3-1) BYU (3-1) Arkansas (3-1) Minnesota (4-0) Wake Forest (3-1) Florida State (4-0) Pittsburgh (3-1) Kansas State (3-1)

Others receiving votes:

Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1