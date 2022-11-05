LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Matchup With Iowa in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is back inside Ross-Ade Stadium looking to get back in the win column following a bye week. The team will take on Iowa on Saturday in a game that's scheduled to kick off at noon ET.

The Boilermakers control their own destiny, with the opportunity to play for a Big Ten championship by winning the last four games of the regular season. They own a 4-1 record over the Hawkeyes in the last five years under head coach Jeff Brohm. A win on Saturday would put the program in good company, joining Michigan as the only team in the conference to currently boast a three-game win streak against Iowa.

A victory would also make Purdue bowl eligible and give the team a 6-3 record in back-to-back years for the first time since the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

If you're unfamiliar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

Kickoff — Coming up at around noon ET.

Pregame — Junior running back Dylan Downing is warming up for Purdue before the game. He's missed the last two games with a foot injury and will help redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee carry the load in the backfield.

Coach Jeff Brohm confirmed Thursday that senior running back King Doerue will be out for the team's matchup with Iowa.

LEO Kydran Jenkins, alongside cornerbacks Cory Trice and Jamari Brown, are all going through pregame warmups for the Boilermakers after Brohm was "optimistic" they would be able to suit up. All three exited the team's game against Wisconsin with injuries.

