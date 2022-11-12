LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Road Game Against Illinois in Real Time

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Purdue football (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) is on the road Saturday against Illinois (7-2, 5-2), looking to come away with a victory and force a tie atop the Big Ten West standings in the final stretch of the season.

The Boilermakers are on a two-game skid, dropping matchups at Wisconsin and against Iowa, but the team has won its last six games here at Memorial Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET.

How to watch: For television information, stats and notes on the head coaches for both teams ahead of Saturday's matchup between Purdue football and Illinois, CLICK HERE.

Purdue is 2-1 in Big Ten road games this season and another win would push the program to bowl eligibility for the fourth time in six years under head coach Jeff Brohm.

Despite being the 98th meeting between these two conference programs, Saturday's game will be the 71st edition with the Cannon Trophy at stake. The Boilermakers have a 38-30-2 record in Cannon Trophy games, including victories in the last two tries.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated on the game in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

***All times central***

11:47 p.m. — Andrew Sowinski comes down with a catch of 4-yards on third down to move the chains. But Devin Mockobee is tackled behind the line of scrimmage on the subsequent first-down rush attempt.

11:42 p.m., END Q1 — Illinois 7, Purdue 0

Field flips for the Boilermakers, who will have the wind at their back heading into the second quarter. Aidan O'Connell and the offense faces second-and-5 from its own 9-yard line when play resumes.

11:40 p.m. — Illinois punt downed inside the 5-yard line. Purdue looking to finally have a drive pay off on offense. The Boilermakers have outgained the Fighting Illini 108-81 so far, with no points to show for it.

11:37 p.m. — Purdue gets the benefit of a new set of downs by way of a pass interference penalty. But the drive turns into an interception as Aidan O'Connell looked to get the ball to Mershawn Rice on a double move. Illinois appeared to get away with holding. No flag.

11:31 p.m. — Purdue's defense forces a three-and-out, and Illinois will punt to Charlie Jones with the wind at its back. Jones brings the ball to the 21-yard line, where the offense will get back to work.

11:30 p.m. — Defensive tackle Branson Deen down on the field with an injury. He needs to be helped off the field, favoring his left leg.

11:25 p.m. — Purdue, once again, comes up short after getting into Illinois territory. Devin Mockobee drops a fourth-down pass, and Mitchell Fineran's field goal attempt of 44 yards is no good into the wind. Illinois holds on to a 7-0 lead with 5:06 still to play in the first quarter.

11:22 p.m. — Payne Durham gets involved early in the passing game, taking a short catch for a gain of 26 yards after hurdling a pair of Illinois defenders and refusing to go down on the right sideline. Purdue is having success moving the ball but needs to turn sustained drives into points on the board.

11:15 p.m. — Illinois star running back Chase Brown punches in a touchdown from the 2-yard line to cap off a 6-play, 74-yard drive on the team's opening possession. Purdue trails 7-0 with 8:07 left to play in the first quarter.

11:13 p.m. — Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito completes a 32-yard pass to wide receiver Brian Hightower, who was covered one-on-one by cornerback Reese Taylor. The Fighting Illini are quickly pushing down the field and already find themselves in the red zone.

11:08 p.m. — Jeff Brohm makes a gutsy decision to go for it on fourth down, and it turns out to be the wrong call. Aidan O'Connell's pass falls incomplete, intended for Payne Durham. A promising 10-play, 49-yard drive ends in no points.

The Boilermakers were working into the wind, which may have factored into the choice not to settle for a field goal. No Illinois gets the chance to get started on offense.

11:05 p.m. — Aidan O'Connell swings the ball out to redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee on third-and-12. He weaves his way through the Illinois defense for a pickup of 14 yards to move the chains.

On the next play, O'Connell finds redshirt senior tight end Payne Durham for a gain of 15 yards, bringing the Boilermakers into opposing territory.

Kickoff — Illinois wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Purdue will receive the ball to start the game, with its offense going into some wind. Aidan O'Connell and the rest of the Boilermakers looking for a fast start against one of the top statistical defenses in the nation.

Running back Kobe Lewis was back deep to return, not redshirt freshman Deion Burks.

Jeff Brohm's Final Thoughts Before Road Trip to Illinois: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to offer his final thoughts ahead of the team's road matchup against Illinois. The two teams are scheduled to play at noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. CLICK HERE

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to offer his final thoughts ahead of the team's road matchup against Illinois. The two teams are scheduled to play at noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Boilers Preparing for Dominant Fighting Illini Defense: Illinois boasts a stout defense that's allowing just 10.4 points and 232.2 total yards per game this season. Purdue has fallen behind early in back-to-back losses and is looking to get back on track Saturday on the road. CLICK HERE

Illinois boasts a stout defense that's allowing just 10.4 points and 232.2 total yards per game this season. Purdue has fallen behind early in back-to-back losses and is looking to get back on track Saturday on the road. Purdue Football Buried by Iowa in 24-3 Loss: Two interceptions in the first half by sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell dug a hole too deep for the Boilermakers to climb out of. Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson ran for 200 yards and a touchdown to bury Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.