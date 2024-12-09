LOOK: New Purdue Football Coach Barry Odom Gets Warm Welcome in West Lafayette
The community in West Lafayette wasted no time in making new Purdue football coach Barry Odom and his family feel at home. Students and fans flocked to the airport to congratulate Odom on landing the job.
Sunday, Yahoo's Ross Dellenger reported that Odom would be the next coach at Purdue. Just a few hours later, the program made that announcement official. He takes over the Boilermakers after spending the last two seasons at UNLV.
Below are some of the images from West Lafayette on Sunday, when Odom and his family arrived on Purdue's campus.
Odom will have a big project ahead of him, taking over a program that finishing with a 1-11 record. The Boilermakers have gone 5-19 the last two seasons, but reached the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022.
Odom enjoyed a lot of success in his two seasons at UNLV, posting a 19-8 record, which included a 10-3 mark in 2024. Prior to his time with the Rebels, Odom also spent four seasons at Missouri, posting a 25-25 record.
Purdue will officially introduce Odom as the next football coach on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET in a press conference. He is expected to meet with the football team on Monday.
