Report: Purdue Hiring Barry Odom as Next Football Coach
Purdue has hired Barry Odom to be the next football coach, according to a report from Yahoo's Ross Dellenger. The news comes a week after the Boilermakers fired Ryan Walters after two seasons.
Odom spent the last two seasons at UNLV, leading the Rebels to a 19-8, which included a 12-3 mark in Mountain West play. On Friday night, UNLV played in the Mountain West Championship Game, falling to Boise State 21-7.
UNLV posted a 10-3 record this year. In Odom's first year, the Rebels went 9-5.
Odom also has head coaching experience at Missouri, where he led the program from 2016-19. In those four seasons, he guided the Tigers to a 25-25 record and a 13-19 mark in SEC play.
Most of Odom's background comes from the defensive side of the football. He began coaching safeties at Missouri from 2009-11 and later became the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Memphis from 2012-14.
Purdue is coming off one of the worst seasons in program history, finishing with a 1-11 record. Clearly, athletic director Mike Bobinski believes Odom is the one who can get things turned around in West Lafayette.
